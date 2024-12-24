Chicago Bears’ top head coaching candidate Ben Johnson plans to interview for the gig

A report from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin on Monday confirmed that Ben Johnson will take an interview with the Chicago Bears for their head coaching vacancy once the regular season comes to a close in just a couple of weeks.

The Chicago Bears have expressed early interest in a handful of coaching candidates since Matt Eberflus was relieved of his duties a month ago. However, their favoritism toward Johnson might be the worst-kept secret in the NFL at the moment.

With the promising young core the franchise has set in place, it makes Chicago a fascinating destination this winter for head coaching candidates. Johnson is without a doubt the hottest commodity on the coaching market in quite some time, so the connection between him and the Chicago Bears makes all the sense in the world.

Ben Johnson had expressed interest in the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy multiple times before this report

This is not out of the blue for Johnson to be connected to the Chicago Bears job. The most recent report that came out regarding his expressed interest in joining the franchise came Sunday morning on NFL Network. Tom Pelissero made it known that Johnson is intrigued by the opening and will listen to what the Chicago Bears front office has to say.

Another well-known thing throughout the league is that Johnson would only take an interview with a franchise where he would be willing to accept the position. He had plenty of opportunities to make the jump to lead an organization last offseason but elected to remain in Detroit because he was not satisfied with the openings available to him.

The stars appear to be aligning for both Johnson and the Chicago Bears. If he will only take interviews for jobs he plans to take and the team really wants him, it would be hard to imagine this situation being messed up. Then again, Chicago Bears fans know all too well to count their chickens before they hatch.

Ben Johnson got to show off for the Chicago Bears front office twice this season and got to see the team’s young core up close

Johnson pulled off a trick play against the Bears defense on Sunday in what was the cherry on top of their 34-17 victory. The Lions OC has turned Jared Goff into an under-the-radar MVP candidate as a part of one of the league’s top offenses.

Similar to Johnson showing off the Bears brass, he got to see Caleb Williams and others operate under less-than-ideal circumstances on two different occasions this year. The offensive guru had a lot of praise for the Chicago Bears rookie signal caller prior to Sunday’s battle at Solider Field.

Williams has thrown for over 300 yards in a game four times this year. He also is the only rookie quarterback in franchise history to throw for over 3,000 yards in a single campaign. If the youngster can knock off accolades like these with two different coordinators and an overall shuffled coaching staff, the possibilities are endless once he gets some stability in the locker room.

Between Williams, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and others, Johnson would have solid offensive personnel to work with in his first season as the head coach. It has been reported that Kevin Warren has been given the green light to spend whatever is necessary to hire the next on-field leader of the franchise. We will have to wait to see if those words from upstairs are true in this cycle, but it appears that the organization has their guy for the job if they do all of the right things in the next few weeks.

