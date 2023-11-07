Rumors abound that Bill Belichick might be interested in leaving the New England Patriots and shifting to a new job, that job includes possibly breaking the all-time coaching records of George Halas and Don Shula.

Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls in his time with the New England Patriots and currently sits in third place behind George Halas and Don Shula as the all-time coaching wins leader.

Jason LaCanfora stated that he has heard continuous rumors that the Bill Belichick is interested in the Chicago Bears head coaching job.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors about Belichick being very interested in Chicago.” – @JasonLaCanfora on @BetQLDaily #DaBears pic.twitter.com/itP0p0GRKU — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeOstrowski) November 7, 2023

Hiring the 71-year-old Bill Belichick to come over and take over as head coach of the Chicago Bears seems like a bit of a stretch. However, Belichick belies his age and seems quite younger than 71. The Bears seem like a strong fit for Belichick if the Bears part ways with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

Belichick would likely have the opportunity to draft his franchise quarterback at the top of the first round in a deep QB draft. He would also have an additional first round pick to further develop the Bears and that could immediately turn things around in Chicago.

Additionally, Belichick would pass George Halas’ record while head coach of the Bears could also be a selling point.

It seems unlikely that George McCaskey would be comfortable with allowing that to happen with the Bears in Chicago. McCaskey has always had a finicky odd nature about him that makes this seem less likely.

