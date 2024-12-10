We continue our series profiling possible Chicago Bears head coach candidates. Next up is Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The Bears’ 2024 season has quickly gone down the toilet. Less than two months ago, they had thoughts of competing for a playoff spot. Rooke quarterback Caleb Williams was flying high and had the offense humming. Then one Hail Mary in Washington happened and everything came tumbling down.

After the end of the Commanders game, everything changed. Suddenly the offense could not move the ball. The Bears scored just 27 points in their next three games. That led to the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Thomas Brown, the passing game coordinator, took over for Waldron and the offense looked much better. However, late-game decisions cost the Chicago Bears wins in three straight games. After a particularly bad outcome against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, the players had enough and revolted. The Bears had to fire head coach Matt Eberflus.

Now the Chicago Bears are searching for a new head coach for the fifth time since 2012. We all hope they finally get it right this time. However, people are not holding their breath expecting it. At this point, it is a matter of seeing it happen before believing it.

We saw the difference between a team with good coaching and one that is in disarray. Brown made his debut as Chicago Bears head coach last week against the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners were struggling like the Bears were, losing three consecutive games. Additionally, they were hit hard with injuries. A great deal of their key starters were on injured reserve or ruled out.

San Francisco had Kyle Shanahan, however. He is one of the best coaches in the NFL. He was able to still come up with a game plan. The Chicago Bears were a mess and it showed. The Niners cruised to an easy blowout victory, 38-13. Chicago got a closeup view of what an elite head coach looks like.

There is speculation that the Chicago Bears could trade for Shanahan. That would be a home run cut. That may not be feasible for a number of reasons, though. San Francisco might not want to let him leave. It might take a huge compensation packet to entice the Niners to let him go.

Furthermore, the Chicago Bears need their draft picks. They have shown that they still have plenty of holes to fill before becoming a playoff contender. They are not as bad as their record indicates but are not as good as they thought they were when the season started.

Perhaps finding a Shanahan disciple could be the answer for the Chicago Bears head coaching troubles. Enter Bobby Slowik.

Bobby Slowik Profile

Age: 37

Coaching Experience: Washington Defensive Assistant 2011-2013; San Francisco 49ers Defensive Quality Control/Offensive Assistant/Passing Game Specialist 2017-2022; Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator 2023-2024

NFL Head Coaching Experience? No

One of the requirements that many fans want in the new head coach is an offensive minded personality. However, it would be better if they had someone who was well-rounded instead. Slowik has worked a lot on the defensive side of the ball so he has a good understanding of how that unit should operate.

Slowik has a long history working with Shanahan. He started working under him with Washington from 2011-2013. He then reunited with him in San Francisco. He has a great understanding of what Shanahan’s system entails. He will, of course, add his own wrinkles, though.

While Slowik is just 37 yards old, that could be a positive. He is young enough to relate well with with the players. Remember, Shanahan was just 38 when he took over as Niners head coach.

Slowik also has experience working with a young highly-talented quarterback. He was instrumental in C.J. Stroud‘s phenomenal rookie season. He tailored his system to Stroud’s skill set. Stroud led the Texans to a 10-7 record, the AFC South title, and a victory in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. He could do the same with Williams.

Slowik’s experience on defense and his ability to work with Stroud gives him an advantage over many other candidates. USA Today had an article recently explaining just that.

Slowik’s coaching background on the defensive side also gives him an inside track to a lot of schematic advantages over other candidates. Then there’s the whole “developing Stroud into a star” thing that should entice any franchise with a promising quarterback prospect on staff.

Stroud has not been as great in his second campaign but the Houston offense has actually gotten a little bit better. The Texans ranked 13th in points in 2023. This season, they rank 11th. The result so far is a record of 8-5 and a two-game lead in their division with four games remaining in the season.

Slowik quickly became a hot commodity last offseason during the head coaching cycle. He interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans. He did not receive a job offer, probably because those teams worried that he could be a one-year wonder.

Slowik is still succeeding in his second season so he could be a popular candidate this offseason. Perhaps he could be hired, maybe by the Chicago Bears.

