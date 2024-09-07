Chicago Bears to open 2024 season Sunday against Tennessee Titans

We’re almost there, Bears fans. The start of the 2024 NFL season for the Chicago Bears is just days away as they prepare for week one against the Tennessee Titans. It’s been a long offseason, mainly because of the excitement and suspense that has built around this Bears team since the NFL Draft.

I’ve never witnessed such in depth reporting and coverage on every minor detail of what the Bears’ offseason entails – from OTAs to mandatory minicamp, and finally, training camp and preseason. Now it’s the real deal. Starting this Sunday the results count. The Bears get to open the season in Chicago at Soldier Field against the Titans, who shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Breaking down the Titans offense

The hardest time to judge an opponent is the first week of a new season. All that we have to go by are last year’s statistics, which were not very good for the Titans. In totality, the Titans averaged 289 YDS/G (yards per game), which ranked 28th in the NFL out of 32 teams. They ranked 29th in passing offense (180.4 YDS/G), 17th in rushing offense (108.6 YDS/G), and 28th in scoring offense (17.9 PPG). However, second-year quarterback Will Levis now has a full year of experience under his belt, and the Titans have added a few new weapons via free agency.

With the departure of star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans signed former Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard. Pollard will pair up with Tyjae Spears, who had a breakout rookie season in 2023. Spears totaled 838 yards from scrimmage while behind Derrick Henry on the depth chart. This is a dynamic backfield and both of these running backs can hurt you on the ground and through the air.

The Titans also signed wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd in the offseason to join the already dangerous DeAndre Hopkins. Ridley and Boyd both provide veteran experience as they help to round out a better wide receiver room than the Titans had a year ago. If former first-round draft pick Treylon Burks stays healthy and becomes a late bloomer, this Titans receiving corps could be even more dangerous.

It’s a good thing the Chicago Bears have one of the league’s best projected secondaries heading into this season. The secondary will be even more effective if the Bears can get pressure on Will Levis, forcing premature throws. That’s where the Titans offensive line comes into the conversation.

Last season, the Titans offensive line was ranked last in the NFL by PFF (Pro Football Focus) after giving up 64 sacks. This led Tennessee to select JC Latham with the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft to be the team’s left tackle. They also signed Lloyd Cushenberry III in free agency to solidify the center spot. The right side of the line, however, is the area the Bears should be able to take advantage of.

Fourth-year right guard Dillon Radunz has been shuffled in and out of different positions on the line, never really settling in at right guard. Then there’s third-year right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who played just three games last year after an injury ended his season.

Chicago Bears’ defensive end Montez Sweat should mostly line up against Petit-Frere, who should have his hands full. Look for Sweat to transition from the left side to the right side depending on how the Titans line up. Although JC Latham is a first-round pick, he’s still a rookie and the Bears could look to exploit that as well. This is assuming Sweat, who is listed as questionable, plays on Sunday.

Titans Defense features upgraded secondary

Defensively, the Titans were ranked 18th in the NFL last year. What they lacked was takeaways, recording only 14 on the season. Only the Carolina Panthers had less takeaways last season. To remedy this, the Titans traded for standout Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion. The Titans also added veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie along with safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs via free agency.

This was quite the overhaul for Tennessee’s secondary. Three-time Pro-Bowler Diggs will start alongside ballhawking safety Amani Hooker, while Sneed and Awuzie anchor the cornerback spots. Third-year nickel cornerback Roger McCreary is no slouch either after ranking in PFF’s 2023 top 35 cornerbacks in coverage grades.

The Chicago Bears have the talent at wide receiver to overcome the Titans’ strong secondary – if the offensive line can give Bears’ rookie quarterback Caleb Williams time to throw. The Titans will unleash their massive rookie nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat, who they selected 38th overall in this year’s draft. Sweat is 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs in at 366 pounds. This will be a task for the Bears’ interior line.

Chicago Bears can’t take Titans lightly

After finishing 6-11 in 2023, the Titans fired head coach Mike Vrabel and hired Brian Callahan. Callahan, who has 14 years of NFL coaching experience, most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019-23. After coaching Joe Burrow and leading the Bengals offense to success, Callahan looks to do the same with second-year quarterback Will Levis and the Titans.

This is a new system and there are a lot of new faces on Tennessee’s roster. It could take time for it all to mesh, but the Titans still have the talent to make them a tough team to beat. Many analysts have the Titans finishing in last place in the AFC South this year, but they could be a surprise sleeper if Will Levis takes that next step and if the team grasps the new offense quicker than expected. The Chicago Bears will need to attack early and not sit on a small lead. If the Bears’ offensive line protects Caleb Williams, the rookie could have a memorable debut in front of the home crowd.

