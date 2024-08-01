Two Chicago Bears players made their case to make the 53-man roster in the Hall of Fame game as QB Brett Rypien and wide receiver Collin Johnson hooked on multiple big plays in the Bears win over the Houston Texans.

The preseason is the most important time of year for fringe prospects who are battling for their football lives. The Hall of Fame game for the Chicago Bears was no exception as QB Brett Rypien and WR Collin Johnson hooked up to get the Bears offense rolling. Rypien finished the game by completing 11-15 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Johnson.

The debut of the Shane Waldron could not have gone better from a pre-season football standpoint. Absolutely the games do not count and there is little offensive and defensive game planning from either team. But the efficiency and big plays that came from Rypien and Johnson hopefully provide a sneak peak of what may be in store for the 2024 Bears offense.

Johnson used his size to dominate the helpless cornerback going up and getting the football on multiple receptions. Johnson finished with three catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and had another big catch nullified by a Texans replay challenge.

It was a big day for Rypien as he’s battling Tyson Bagent for the number two QB spot. If Brett Rypien was starting in a regular season game, this game would be representative of having a potentially big future in the NFL. Rypien was sharp in his reads, and dynamic in his ball placement. He pushed the ball down the field and made numerous big plays.

Brett Rypien definitely put Bagent on notice that he’ll have to bring his A game as the preseason progresses. Usually, you don’t want to get carried away with a pre-season game, but in the context of an exhibition game Rypien made the case for himself. Rypien came out firing and attacking down the field with precision passes. A huge statement for a pre-season game for the fifth-year veteran.

Collin Johnson also stood out for Chicago Bears

Johnson was equally as impressive with his receptions. He broke up on some of his routes and was wide open for his two touchdowns. Johnson also showed the GUAGI ability (going up and getting it) when the ball was in the air. Johnson will have to fight hard to earn a fifth or sixth WR spot, but he made his case tonight. Hopefully it will be enough for him to land on another roster if he can’t remain on a now deep Chicago Bears receiver depth chart.

The newly installed passing game from offensive coordinator Shane Waldron showed up in a big way for the Chicago Bears. Without a doubt the game showed an overall strength in the passing game. There were route combinations that got players open to make plays. There was also plenty of big shots down the field helped the Bears dig out of a 10-0 hole.

The hope is the new offense is a sign of big things to come from Caleb Williams and his receivers. What Rypien showed with Johnson sets the table for what should be an exciting pre-season game for the Bears. Yes, it’s just the pre-season, but there are always things to watch and learn from when it comes to the introduction of a new offense.

What Brett Rypien and Johnson showed is that Caleb Williams will have constant opportunities to make big plays with his weapons. If Williams is able to replicate what we saw tonight, then the Chicago Bears offense will be operating at a level never seen before in the Windy City.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE