BREAKING: Caleb Williams goes first overall to the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, social media reacts with frenzy

The Chicago Bears have found their quarterback for the future.

At long last, Caleb Williams is finally a member of the Bears after he was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL draft. It’s been well known for quite some time now that Chicago was leaning towards Williams, ever since they traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which made quarterback an essential position of need this off-season.

Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears front office has done a great job in adding weapons around Williams to try and make his rookie transition to the NFL as simple and easy as possible. With veterans like DeAndre Swift and Keenan Allen joining the offense, this team could be ready for primetime, and could return to the playoffs in a weaker NFC conference.

Social media had a lot to say about the pick, with the social media platform X being where fans let their emotions out after the selection became official. As you can imagine, there’s plenty of diverse responses, as fans are getting emotional to say the least.

Welcome to the Caleb Williams era of Chicago Bears football. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 26, 2024

Justin fields 2.0 — C🦦 (@FinsRuinedme) April 26, 2024

Bears make another poor decision… shocking. — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) April 26, 2024

LFG! DAAA BEARS! 🐻⬇️ — Joey Swoll (@TheJoeySwoll) April 26, 2024

Bears fans getting their QB: pic.twitter.com/Pc3WDKyHJU — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) April 26, 2024

No surprise here. Chicago would've burned otherwise, but time will tell whether he can turn the Bears into a contender. — Witty (@WittyCollector) April 26, 2024

I believe Williams will be real good. Special player. — Richard Fisher (@fanphxsuns) April 26, 2024

The wait is over. The Bears have selected Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. A new era begins. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 26, 2024

Did they not have their guy with the last several first round draft picks at the QB position? 😂 come on pat, be better on the response — Uncle Mike (@michaelhayes813) April 26, 2024

As a Vikings fan I love this pick 🤣🤣🤣 — Logan (@bigmeatykack) April 26, 2024

