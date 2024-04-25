Trending
2024 NFL Draft: Social media goes berserk after Chicago Bears take Caleb Williams first overall

Brandon MorneaultBy 2 Mins Read
BREAKING: Caleb Williams goes first overall to the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, social media reacts with frenzy

The Chicago Bears have found their quarterback for the future.

At long last, Caleb Williams is finally a member of the Bears after he was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL draft. It’s been well known for quite some time now that Chicago was leaning towards Williams, ever since they traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which made quarterback an essential position of need this off-season.

Ryan Poles and the rest of the Bears front office has done a great job in adding weapons around Williams to try and make his rookie transition to the NFL as simple and easy as possible. With veterans like DeAndre Swift and Keenan Allen joining the offense, this team could be ready for primetime, and could return to the playoffs in a weaker NFC conference.

Social media had a lot to say about the pick, with the social media platform X being where fans let their emotions out after the selection became official. As you can imagine, there’s plenty of diverse responses, as fans are getting emotional to say the least.

 

 

 

 

