An NFL coach had an interesting question about Caleb Williams to a Bears reporter

Through three weeks, the Chicago Bears are 1-2 and have seen some struggles on the offensive side of the football. With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams being the starter, he’s going to take a lot of heat despite it not being his fault.

Let’s face it. The Chicago Bears offensive line has played awful and the play calling has been less than desirable. But when you’re not winning, people start talking. And that’s the case already through three weeks with Williams and fellow rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

On Monday Night Football, Daniels put up an impressive performance completing 21-of-23 attempts for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns in a big win over Cincinnati. Daniels has the Commanders at 2-1 overall and he was the talk of social media following that game.

And naturally, Williams was also mentioned.

Many wondered if the Chicago Bears made a big mistake taking Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels, a lot of that spewing from social media. But there are some in NFL circles that are asking it as well….

On Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune answered a mailbag question from a fan asking if the Bears picked the wrong quarterback. He noted something VERY interesting in his answer:

Don’t tell me the Bears picked the wrong quarterback again. — @tonymolini1

I won’t say that and it’s far too premature to jump down this rabbit hole. But I will tell you a defensive coordinator for another team texted me Tuesday morning asking the same question.

Now, slow down a bit.

“Oh boy,” a veteran pro scout texted. “Let’s not go there yet.”

Comparing Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Naturally, the two are going to be compared throughout their careers. You can even add in Drake Maye, Bo Nix and Michael Penix as well. That’s just how things work for rookie quarterbacks.

While we thought Caleb Williams was in the best situation for rookie quarterbacks this offseason, that may not be the case. Especially with the offensive line.

I’d argue right now that Daniels has a better offensive line and playcaller than Williams does. What Kliff Kingsbury has done with Daniels has been nothing short of really good. Daniels was also pressured four times in the win over Cincinnati, compared to how many times Williams has been under pressure in each of his first three games.

Biggs agrees, too. Here’s what he wrote later in the answer for his mailbag.

It’s definitely too soon to make any judgments on Caleb Williams versus Daniels. I’d point out the Bengals defense has really been struggling. That being said, Washington doesn’t have an ideal situation on its offensive line — a problem you’re familiar with if you watch a certain other rookie quarterback perform. Daniels has been sacked nine times, tied for ninth-most in the league, and his collection of skill-position talent isn’t nearly as good as what Williams has to work with.

Time will tell if the Chicago Bears made the right choice, but Caleb Williams was the consensus No. 1 pick in this draft.The Chicago Bears were locked in on him and they did make the right choice last April in the draft to make him their franchise quarterback.

Daniels was a really good prospect as well and could have a fantastic career. But there’s no reason right now to think the Bears picked the wrong player.

It’s been three weeks. Pump the breaks a little bit and let everything play out through the rest of the 2024 NFL season for the Chicago Bears.

