The Chicago Bears are a team on the rise. More than anything, Chicago Bears rookies are garnering a lot of attention. Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, is being tasked with turning the direction of the franchise around.

Bears fans can check out odds for Caleb Williams and the Bears online at sites like DraftKings sports betting site. Let’s take a look at Caleb Williams stats and see how he has been performing in outings since being taken by the Bears.

Caleb Williams play at USC

Caleb Williams stats at USC are a thing of beauty. During his Heisman season in 2022, he threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He took a slight step back as USC struggled in 2023 but was still a stud with 30 touchdown passes to five interceptions.

Williams was one of the premier playmakers in all of college football during his three years. He flashed potential as a freshman at Oklahoma before ultimately delivering for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. USC failed to achieve a higher level but it wasn’t for a lack of performance on the part of Williams.

Early Performances in Chicago

Though there are other important Chicago Bears rookies, all eyes will be on Williams. The Caleb Williams Bears era has just begun but expectations are already sky-high. With receivers like Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen, and D.J. Moore, he starts out with a plethora of weapons.

Caleb Williams has only had OTAs (official team activities) in which to perform, but the hype for the Caleb Williams Bears era is already through the roof. Head coach Matt Eberflus has already spoken highly of him.

“Just in terms of him the person, it’s been outstanding,” said Eberflus. “I’m talking about a worker – this guy is a worker. He wants to learn, he wants to know everything about the offense, he’s a really good learner, asks great questions, has been great in the quarterback room.”

It is hard to make judgments even before training camp starts, but everyone in Chicago loves Williams. The potential for early success is certainly there.

Year One in Chicago

Expectations are all over the place for the Bears right now. Some skeptics think that they will be marginally better than they were a year ago and they finished last in the NFC North and missed the playoffs.

If Williams can find an early connection with a talented group of receivers and get protection from his line, the offense could thrive. There is a learning curve for rookie quarterbacks, but Williams is a different breed.

It is not out of the realm of possibility for him to become the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history as a rookie. If anything, he’ll need to show more good than bad and help the Bears improve. Making the playoffs would be a bonus and the Bears could happily look toward bigger and better days in the very near future.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE