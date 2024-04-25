Chicago Bears: Williams has message for fans ahead of big draft moment

With the 2024 NFL Draft just hours away, likely number one pick Caleb Williams sends a message to Chicago Bears fans.

Happy Draft Day! The time has come for the Chicago Bears to cause some waves in the 2024 NFL Draft. In just hours, the most significant draft in franchise history will begin. General Manager Ryan Poles could control the first night. He has two top-ten picks, including the number one overall pick, to work with.

While what he does with the ninth pick is still a mystery, Poles’ decision at number one is a no-brainer. After trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears need a replacement quarterback. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is considered one of the best quarterback prospects in recent history.

After trading Fields, Poles followed Williams around like a puppy in love. He sent a small village of people to USC’s Pro Day to see WIlliams. Before that, though, he and head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, among others, had dinner with Williams and some of his teammates.

Then Poles brought Williams in for the team’s Top-30 visit. He had dinner with Williams and had his potential teammates attend. Cole Kmet, D.J. Moore, and T.J. Edwards were among the attendees. Poles wanted the veterans to get a feel for Williams. The Chicago Bears were the only team Williams visited.

Now all we need is for the team to make it official tonight.

It appears that Williams is also excited for the pick to be official. He has wanted to be the top pick in the draft since he was a child. That dream is about to become a reality in hours. Ahead of the big moment, Williams sent a message to Chicago Bears Nation.

Poles has been mum on the move at number one. When asked in his pre-draft about the pick, he smiled and said people had to tune in and find out. Williams was quiet as well. That is, until yesterday.

(I feel) very normal, very calm. I prepared myself mentally for it. And I also prepared myself physically to put myself in this position for the past 12 years now. So I’m ready for the moment, ready to go, ready to lock and load…Chicago, if that’s the place for me tomorrow, I can’t wait. All I’ve heard is great things about you all. I’m ready to go.

It was great for Williams to be high on Chicago. There were reports by many that he and his camp were uneasy about the Chicago Bears. All that is behind us now. He is about to become a Bear and he is ready to go.

Poles prepared a good offense for Williams

Why would Williams not be excited to come to Chicago? Poles spent the offseason preparing an incredible offense for Williams to run. Waldron is known as a quarterback-friendly coach. He turned Geno Smith’s career around with the Seattle Seahawks. He runs a modern-day offense, something the Chicago Bears lacked.

Poles then strengthened the entire offense. He added D’Andre Swift in the backfield and Ryan Bates, Coleman Shelton, and Matt Pryor to the offensive line. Additionally, he brought in Gerald Everett at tight end. Waldron uses two tight-end sets a lot so Everett and Kmet should make a good duo.

Finally, Poles went out and got six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Right away, the Chicago Bears will have one of the top wide receiver duos in the league. The two combined for 2,607 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023. Throw in another potential elite wide receiver prospect and that wide receiver room could be electric in 2024.

So Williams will walk into the best situation a quarterback drafted number one ever had. If he is even a little bit as good as some expect, we should expect the scoreboard to blow up with all the points this offense scores.

