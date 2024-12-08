Caleb Williams notices what needs to be cleaned up in the Chicago Bears offense following the loss to San Francisco

Caleb Williams echoed similar thoughts to Thomas Browns’ opening words of his post-game press conference after the Chicago Bears Sunday road loss to San Francisco.

Exactly what TB said, I don’t think we had the answer right away,” Williams said. We would have seen it as coaches and players if we did. Coming back is a taller task and you don’t want to have to deal with that every game.”

We have seen the Chicago Bears fall behind early many times in a game this season, and Sunday was more of the same. The team has only scored first in a game once all season, which happened in their home loss to Minnesota a few weeks ago.

Williams also mentioned third-down efficiency as a point of emphasis to focus on moving forward.

“The most important thing is first and second down efficiency” Third down is the time to make the play, and we didn’t do that today,” Williams said.

The Bears felt the pressure today as Williams was sacked seven times. a handful of those came on third down, stalling out most drives in the first half.

Chicago Bears interim head coach being on the sidelines was a different experience for Williams

The first overall pick saw plenty of growth under center after Brown took over as the offensive coordinator. However, Brown’s move to the sideline means a change in the dynamic between the two.

“The communication with TB was the same, the biggest difference was being able to talk with him face-to-face,” Williams said.

Having Brown away from the booth calling plays is certainly a different look for the offense in terms of mapping out how plays will continue to be called, but the focus on Williams and his development to close out his rookie season should remain the primary focus for Brown and his offensive staff.

Williams and Odunze continue to receive praise from Brown despite the outcome

In the second half, Williams and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze got on the same page and looked good while doing so. The two connected twice for scores, giving fans a small bright spot in the 25-point loss.

With 5:56 to play in the third, it was a 4-yard toss from Williams to Odunze that opened up the scoring for the Chicago Bears. Their second score came with 11:48 to play in the fourth from 14 yards out.

Williams finished the game 17-23 in the air for 134 yards and those two touchdowns. The rookie has now gone six consecutive games without an interception. To keep him safe and healthy, Williams was lifted from the contest late in the fourth quarter for backup Tyson Bagent. Odunze hauled in four passes for 42 yards to go along with his two scores.

