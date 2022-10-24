Chicago Bears center carted off against New England Patriots

The Chicago Bears lost a lineman on MNF

The Chicago Bears’ offense looked much better in the first quarter in Week 7. Much of that success was due to a new starting offensive line combo. Late in the first quarter, with the Bears leading the New England Patriots 3-0, center Lucas Patrick was injured. The Bears have now ruled him doubtful to return against the Patriots.

According to a statement by the Bears, Patrick sustained a toe injury.

#Bears Injury Update:

OL Lucas Patrick (toe) is doubtful to return. pic.twitter.com/KmnD8JyOb0 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) October 25, 2022

According to Bradd Biggs with 670 The Score, Patrick was carted off the field Monday night.

This is unfortunate for the Bears, as they made significant roster moves this week. Patrick was moved to center, and Michael Schofield started at left guard. Those changes looked like a noticeable improvement before the injury to Patrick. Quarterback Justin Fields looked more comfortable in the pocket and took his time to scan the field for early completions.

Following Patrick’s injury, the Bears would score a touchdown to go up 10-0.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE