A key update to quarterback Carson Wentz may help the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football

For the Chicago Bears to remain competitive in the NFC playoff race, they must win on Thursday night. It feels like a nice chance to get back on track to host the 1-4 Washington Commanders. Nevertheless, a squad in rebuilding mode never has an easy game. Washington has the talent to cause issues for the Bears in the correct areas. Additionally, they have Carson Wentz as the quarterback, who despite his flaws occasionally displays the talent necessary to win big games.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the veteran is dealing with a tendon strain in his right biceps. It explains why he’s been limited in practice all week and looked in considerable discomfort when spotted by the cameras.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain suffered in last week’s loss to Tennessee, per sources.



Wentz is not 100%, but he’ll start tonight against the #Bears and then try to heal up with extra rest coming off the Thursday night game. pic.twitter.com/IOlRQrrlyU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022

In addition to having an ailment, his team is ill-prepared to lighten his load. Through the first five weeks of the NFL season, Washington’s rushing attack has been among the worst. Antonio Gibson, a top running back, averages 3.2 yards per carry.

Therefore, it might not be very effective even if they tried to keep the ball on the ground to protect Carson Wentz. With an offensive line that has already caused him to be sacked 20 times, he will therefore need to pass the ball frequently in this game.

Even for a team like the Chicago Bears, no NFL game is a given. Having said that, they should be optimistic about their prospects of winning given the condition Carson Wentz is in. All they need to do is halt the run, then rely on their pass rush to spook him. Shake that arm a little bit. He’s certain to make one or two major errors if they do that. The Bears have done a good job this season of profiting on such errors.

