Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown did not beat around the bush in his post-game press conference

Following a brief recap of the Bears’ mid-game injury report from Sunday’s 38-13 loss in San Francisco, Thomas Brown was very candid about their performance in his head coaching debut.

“We got our butts kicked, plain and simple,” Brown said.

The offense mustered less than 10 total yards in the entire first half, with Brock Purdy himself having over 250 air yards in San Francisco’s 24-0 lead after the first 30 minutes. Despite the offense gathering a couple of scores in the second half, it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the hole they dug themselves into in the first half.

Chicago got crushed in the trenches, allowing the 49ers to sack rookie quarterback Caleb Williams seven times. The combination of a 24-point deficit at the half and a losing battle up front, the Bears didn’t stand much of a chance this afternoon against the defending NFC champions.

Echoing Brown’s opening remarks following the loss, quarterback Caleb Williams felt similar emotions.

“We got our ass kicked today and there’s no way around it,” Williams said.

Thomas Brown still has faith in the Chicago Bears defensive staff that remains in the post-Matt Eberflus era

San Francisco’s 38 points mark the most points the Bears have allowed defensively in a game so far this season. This contest was the first one in over two and half years where Matt Eberflus wasn’t calling the shots on defense, so it was a sure-fire thing to hear many reporters wonder about Brown’s thoughts on the defensive side of the ball.

The offensive-minded interim head coach made it known that he remains faithful in the staff running the show defensively, despite today’s tough showing.

“I still trust our defensive coaches,” Brown reiterated. “It’s all about us getting back to work, finding ways to put our guys in better spots to make plays.”

The secondary got burned in ways in which we haven’t seen them get beaten so far this year. Brock Purdy threw for 325 yards and two scores, while rookie running back Isaac Guerendo found pay dirt twice on 15 carries for 78 yards. George Kittle feasted all over the Chicago Bears secondary as he collected 151 yards on six grabs. Jauan Jennings joined Guerendo in the two-touchdown club with his receiving scores coming in the first half.

What’s to come for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are on the road for a third consecutive game next Monday in Minnesota. It is their lone Monday night game of the season and their second battle with the Vikings. The two teams met a few weeks ago at Soldier Field, where a late comeback effort from the Bears came up just short in a 30-27 loss. The Minnesota game is where the player backlash toward Matt Eberflus began, but the team will get the chance to take on their divisional rival under different leadership in week 15.

