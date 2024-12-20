Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have high praise for the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback

It is well known that the Chicago Bears head coaching vacancy will be one of the more sought after jobs in the last few years. In the same way, this upcoming hire for the team will be the most crucial one in franchise history. Ben Johnson has been linked as the hottest target for the job according to multiple reports. His offensive mind is on that could change the trajectory of the organization for a long time if he is the candidate the Chicago Bears are able to hire.

In a column written by Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network, he points out Johnson’s comments regarding what he has been able to gather from watching Williams play in his rookie season.

“It’s been hard to sit down and study every throw, but I’ve seen plenty of crossover tape over the course of the year and there’s no question this guy is talented,” Johnson said. “I remember standing on the sideline last game, and you could just hear the ball whistle by you. He’s got quite a fast ball, and has some creativity to him. He can extend plays and is accurate down the field as well.”

All Chicago Bears fans can do is dream of what Johnson and Williams could create in an offensive system together. It’s good to know that while Johnson has interest in the organization, he also sees the obvious promise that Williams possesses. With the current Lions OC, it’s all about being patient and putting a plan into action when going through the hiring process to ensure him that this is the situation he wants to be in moving forward.

Johnson is a name that has been all over reports for the Chicago Bears, but Glenn is a newer face in this process

Johnson and three other candidates have constantly been talked about in the early stages of the Chicago Bears hiring cycle, Glenn is a guy that hasn’t gotten much traction to the role yet. He has done wonders for Dan Campbell’s defense in Detroit and certainly deserves attention in the head coaching carousel this offseason.

When looking at Williams, Glenn spoke very highly of his abilities in a similar way that Johnson did.

“He’s very resilient,” Glenn said. “There’s no quit in that player. It’s funny that the narrative that so many people want to put on someone when they don’t really know who they are, that’s funny to me and it happens to a lot of young quarterbacks in this league. I think (Williams) is a damn good player. He has a lot of talent and he has talent around him. He’s going to have to continue to learn and grow.

Regardless of how many candidates the Chicago Bears eventually bring in for interviews in the coming months, they know that there are two fantastic options in their own division. While the hopes are for the franchise to look for an offensive mind to be the next leader, it is important to be open to anything. Johnson should still be viewed as the prize of this coaching cycle, but a name like Glenn is one to keep in mind as well. At the end of the day, both men fit the description of what the Chicago Bears need in a leader, which is the number one priority for management once the calendar flips to January.

Johnson and Glenn will each get another look at Williams and the rest of this young core up close and personal on Sunday at Solider Field. Detroit is looking to sweep the season set against Chicago following a nail-biter at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

