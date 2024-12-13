Executive brings a question to the overall job security of the Chicago Bears General Manager

Not many general managers get the opportunity to hire more than one coach. If all goes accordingly, Ryan Poles will get a second crack at hiring the right guy in charge to lead this Chicago Bears franchise to the promised land.

Early coaching candidates that the Bears have reportedly shown interest in include Ben Johnson, Mike Vrabel, Joe Brady, and Brian Flores. These four make plenty of sense for the vacancy and fit the mold of what the Chicago Bears are looking for in their next leader. However, a former AFC executive believes that some candidates for the job might be hesitant to work with and for Poles.

“What big-time coach is going to sign up, no questions asked, to work with Ryan Poles right now?” says the former executive. “If you are a serious candidate, you’ll need to ask yourself — and more importantly them — what is the level of belief in Ryan and where exactly does it stem from?”

It is perfectly understandable for a coaching prospect to look at Poles and think of the fact that his original hire for this position did not work out in the first place and it has led him to this vacancy now. The head coach’s relationship with the general manager is arguably one of the most important ones in an organization’s structure, it might not end well.

The former executive added to this thought by asking the simple question of why Poles gets the chance to hire another head coach after the Matt Eberflus era went so poorly.

“It sounds harsh. But the first question I’m asking is, ‘Why does he get to save his job?’ And I’d want to walk away with absolutely zero reservations about their answer.”

It has been said time and time again that this hiring might be the biggest in franchise history, and the Chicago Bears want to put their best foot forward. If any candidates are feeling this way about Poles, it could bring up a much larger issue for Kevin Warren and Co.

Poles could resign as the Chicago Bears General Manager altogether

There have been rumblings of Poles’ overall displeasure with his current role within the Chicago Bears organization. Having to report more to Warren about football operations is something Poles probably did not envision when the CEO was hired in January 2023.

If Poles wants control back on the football ops side of things, his best resort might be to leave the Chicago Bears organization altogether. He has certainly had his ups and downs leading the franchise via the draft, trades, and free agency. The vision Poles has brought to the Chicago Bears was never put into question, but the team’s results just have not been there in his tenure thus far.

At the end of the day, the head coaching candidates that the Chicago Bears bring in will know how sharp of a football mind Poles is, it’s his job security that could raise concern from them when everything is all said and done.

