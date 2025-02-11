The Chicago Bears need to add a significant pass rushing presence this offseason will be on full display along with the front office retooling the offensive line. Chicago’s defense struggled as a whole getting consistent pressure on the quarterback this past season, a similar issue from the 2023 season.

With the Bear’s draft capital and available cap space entering this offseason, the front office can attack this hole in the roster in various ways. Chicago has three picks in the opening two rounds to work with and nearly $70 million in cap space before cuts and with about six important positions to fill, they need all of the asset flexibility they can get.

At the edge rushing position, the trade market has begun to take shape. Myles Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland last week, and he would come at a hefty price for the Bears. While Chicago might not be in contention or even ready to go after a player of Garrett’s caliber, another AFC North defensive end could be of interest to the front office via trade.

The Chicago Bears might look at Trey Hendrickson

If the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to move on from Trey Hendrickson, they will have plenty of suitors in the trade market. The 30-year-old just wrapped up his eighth NFL season and his fourth with the Bengals in 2024. In his tenure with Cincinnati, Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl every season and has collected 35 sacks in the last two years.

Hendrickson’s 17.5 sacks a piece in each of his last two seasons are the best single season marks he has had throughout his career, proving that he is at the top of his game right now. Prior to his time with the Bengals, the Florida Atlantic product spent four seasons in New Orleans. He picked up 20.0 total sacks in his tenure with the Saints and had a breakout season in 2020. That campaign saw Hendrickson pick up 13.5 sacks and allowed for his career to take off.

Hendrickson’s overall PFF grade in 2024 was 88.1 which ranked eighth among all edge rushers in football. His pass rushing grade finished out at 90.1, which put him fifth at his position. The veteran’s ability to get the quarterback early and often is clear as day, making him an easy trade candidate for the Bears this offseason.

Trey Hendrickson would not cost the Chicago Bears a fortune

In a recent article from Erik Lambert of Sports Mockery, he conducted an offseason for the Bears that was heavily focused on addressing the trenches. He had Chicago giving up three third round draft choices in exchange for Hendrickson in this hypothetical offseason, with two of the picks being in this upcoming draft.

If that truly is the price to pay for a player of Hendrickson’s caliber, that isn’t terrible at all if you are in Chicago’s shoes. Not having to part ways with any draft capital in the first two rounds to address a major positional need with a proven talent would be a major win for the Bears. Making a move like this would allow them to fully use the rest of the premier capital toward the offensive line and snagging another wide receiver for Caleb Williams.

