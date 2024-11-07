Chicago Bears face a critical must-win game in Week 10 vs. Patriots

In the midst of a two-game losing streak and an increasing list of injuries, the Chicago Bears face a must-win game in Week 10 vs the New England Patriots.

In the midst of their second two-game losing streak, a head coach on the hot seat, and an increasing pile of injuries, the Chicago Bears suddenly face a must-win game this week against the New England Patriots. What once started as a season filled with promise now threatens to become one in which they don’t win a game the rest of the season.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spent the offseason overhauling the offense. He used the number one draft pick on “generational talent” Caleb Williams. To try to ensure his success, he brought in talents such as six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Gerald Everett, and running back D’Andre Swift.

With all the talented receivers and a quarterback who can get them the ball, many expected the Chicago Bears to finally have a high-flying offense. That has not worked out so far, however. The Bears rank 22nd in passing touchdowns, 29th in passing yards, and 30th in yards per attempt. Overall, they rank 19th in points scored and 28th in total yards.

This is not what people expected and Chicago Bears Nation is mad. Many fans are already calling for the team to axe offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Calls have been renewed for the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus has been on the hot seat before, and many did not expect him to survive the offseason. Poles got rid of nearly the entire offensive coaching staff yet kept Eberflus. Despite having a new offensive coaching staff, Poles felt keeping Eberflus would help with continuity.

Now, with the offense struggling the same way it has over the last several decades, the calls for Eberflus’ head have returned. While some talk about being patient since new players are involved in learning a new offensive system, this fanbase has little patience left.

Now the Chicago Bears find themselves in a precarious predicament. They have already had multiple players-only meetings. Wide receiver and team captain D.J. Moore was recently asked if Eberflus lost the locker room. His response did not generate any confidence in Eberflus’ job status.

I want to say no.

Furthermore, there is now a legitimate concern about whether the Chicago Bears could win another game. The Patriots are 2-7 so they should win the game. New England is in a battle for the top pick of next year’s NFL Draft. If they lose this week, expect the dark clouds at Halas Hall to become a storm.

After the Patriots, the Chicago Bears start playing their NFC North division foes. Six of their final eight games are against the Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers. Some consider the North to be the best division in the league.

Having a spiraling Chicago Bears team go up against these very good teams can be disastrous.

There were the same concerns during stretches of games in the previous two seasons. However, the team had a lack of talent so it was expected. This team has too much talent to have a concern about winning another game when the season is just halfway through.

Chicago Bears fans have seen this movie before. They saw how one bad play or game resulted in everything falling apart. The Bears were feeling great after winning three games in a row and the offense was humming along. Then they had the bye week.

Something happened during that bye and now the Chicago Bears look like the same struggling team we have seen for decades. The offense could not move the ball in Week 8. Despite that, they were in a position to win the game. Then the Hail Mary happened and they lost.

Now things are unraveling. The Bears could not score an offensive touchdown in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals. They have this game against the Patriots that could make matters even worse if they lose. Fans hope there is a different ending to this story but aren’t holding their breath waiting for it.

