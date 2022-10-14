Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline rips Chicago Bears wide receivers on Thursday Night Football

Justin Fields, who is in his first entire season as a starter, and the new-look offense for the Chicago Bears under new coordinator Luke Getsy, put up yet another subpar effort. Fields completed 14 27 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown to Pettis, and one interception overall on Thursday. With 583 passing yards through the first five games of the season, Chicago had the worst passing offense in the NFL going into the matchup on Thursday.

Thursday night, Fields leading receivers were Dante Pettis and Darnell Mooney, the latter of whom was targeted on the failed final play of the game as the Commanders defeated the Bears 12-7 at Soldier Field. Last week, though, Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a crucial mistake by failing to get out of bounds, which allowed the Minnesota Vikings to strip the ball and seal a victory over the Bears.

Per Daniel Chavkin, On Thursday night, one of Fields’ former college coaches observed the receivers’ difficulties. During the game, Ohio State’s wide receivers coach, Brian Hartline, tweeted his objective view on the Bears’ receivers.

These WRs stink — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) October 14, 2022

Following a successful NFL career, Hartline has spent the last five years at Ohio State, the final four of those as the wide receivers coach. When Fields played for the Buckeyes in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he was a coaching staff member.

Large receivers are in high demand right now, and Ohio State is home to two first-round prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. Hartline is there, fore aware of the presence or absence of significant receiver expertise.

