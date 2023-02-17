The Chicago Bears are cutting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad after he was one of Ryan Poles first big plays free agency signings from a year ago.

Al-Quadin Muhammad was a free agent signing that came over from the Indianapolis Colts. He had experience in Matt Eberflus’ defense and was expected to be a decent contributor to the Bears’ defense in 2022. Instead he racked up one sack in 16 games and was a huge disappointment on defense.

Bears are releasing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2023

Muhammad looked like a bad signing from the get-go when he stepped on the field in Chicago. Muhammad was given starter reps ahead of Trevis Gipson and then moved ahead of Dominique Robinson on the depth chart despite Robinson clearly looking like the better player. Robert Quinn was traded and Muhammad became the focal point of the pass rush. He failed in a big way and won’t be missed at all.

