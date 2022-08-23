5 players are included in the Chicago Bears’ roster trimming

The Chicago Bears are trimming their roster down from 85 players to 80, in order to comply with the NFL rules. Rosters around the NFL need to down to 80 by 3 p.m. CT on August 23. The team announced five moves ahead of Tuesday’s practice:

1.) WR Dazz Newsome

Dazz Newsome was among those competing for a roster spot behind Darnell Mooney. Newsome has had some solid plays in the season, but a combination of mistakes and dropped passes means that he lost his shot at a roster spot.

2.) OT Julien Davenport

Offensive tackle Davenport’s contract has been terminated, who signed on to the team early in the offseason. Before the Bears, Davenport played with the Texans (2017-18), Dolphins (2019-20), and the Colts (2021).

3.) FB Jake Bargas

After wide receiver David Moore was placed on injured reserve, the Bears signed on fullback Jake Bargas. This addition is speculated to have been a result of fullback Khari Blasingame being sidelined due to an arm injury in the second preseason game.

4.) DT LaCale London

Defensive tackle London has also been waived. London signed onto the team as an undrafted player back in 2020. Last season he only appeared in one game, and unfortunately wasn’t able to standout in the competitive defensive line group.

5.) CB BoPete Keyes

Cornerback Keyes also only appeared in one game, but he was competing for a roster spot among a tight cornerbacks group. Ultimately, other players, such as Lamar Jackson and Jaylon Jones, stood out over Keyes.

These cuts bring down the roster from 85 to 80. The next cut down deadline is at 3 p.m. CT on August 31, where the Chicago Bears will have to cut the roster down even further from 80 to 53 players. This means that current players still have a chance to play their way on or off the roster.

