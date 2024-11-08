The Chicago Bears are pretty banged up on the offensive line ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots. And on Friday, head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed some bad news.

The Bears have officially ruled out both starting tackles Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones for Sunday’s game, meaning they will have two backups to protect Caleb Williams on the edge for the Chicago Bears.

That’s not an ideal situation.

“Injury update here. I know you guys got the sheet there,” Eberflus said on Friday. “9 will be out for this game, Brisker. Braxton also, and then Darnell Wright, the two tackles are out this week. Just didn’t have enough time to get back to where we needed them to be. And then 71, Bates, Bates will be activated. He’s gonna be activated so it’s gonna be good to have some depth in there and some different pieces in there. Obviously with our injuries, we’re gonna need that for sure.”

Jones suffered a knee injury against the Washington Commanders and missed the Week 9 game in Arizona against the Cardinals. Wright suffered his injury in the Week 9 game and did not return forcing practice squad tackle Jake Curhan to replace him.

Below is the full injury report for the Chicago Bears:

What will Chicago Bears offensive line look like?

With the two injuries to the two starters, the Chicago Bears will now have to shuffle their offensive line for this game. Matt Pryor can slot out to tackle if needed and likely will be the player to do so.

Ryan Bates has been activated off of injured reserve, giving the Bears an option at center or guard for this game and allowing them to shuffle their line.

“In terms of the O-line depth, I’m sure it’ll be a question,” Eberflus said. “We had different combinations during the course of the week. We worked on those. I’m not gonna say who’s gonna line up where and all those things, but we had a couple good combinations there and guys that worked well in there with the reps they had. It’s been good. Shane and C-Mo have done a really good job of cross-training those guys, as I’ve said in the past. I think they did a good job this week of getting those guys ready to go.”

Larry Borom will likely start at left tackle for the Bears like he did in the Week 9 game.

