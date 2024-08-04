Chicago Bears DB Jaylon Johnson feels he should have been included in the NFL Top 100 list instead of injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While being asked about his opinion on being left off of the NFL’s Top 100 Players list, the Chicago Bears veteran cornerback was visibly frustrated claiming he should’ve been included on the list.

The reason for his frustration wasn’t just due to his individual play on the field alone, but also the list including star New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers who suffered a season-ending injury during his first drive of the 2023 season.

While being selected to his first Pro Bowl, Jaylon Johnson also became widely considered as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He was ranked as the number-one cover corner in the entire league by Pro Football Focus.

“It’s bulls—,” Johnson said via ESPN. “There ain’t no way. I don’t know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not [be] a Top 100 guy. I could’ve been 101 I guess, but goddamn, [New York Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers didn’t even play in the season and he was voted [92nd].

“I mean, hey, everybody makes mistakes, it ain’t just the media that do it. Players clearly — if they voted for it — they made some goddamn mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it’s all right, I got some more for them.”

Just two Chicago Bears players cracked the list with Keenan Allen at No. 51 and Montez Sweat at No. 82.

The Chicago Bears will still be expecting Jaylon Johnson to play at a Pro Bowl level again

Though Jaylon Johnson was left off the list, the Chicago Bears clearly still think very highly of him and will be hopeful he continues to play high-level NFL football. During the offseason, he was rewarded with a 4-year 76 million dollar contract extending him into the 2027 season. Now that the Chicago Bears have invested in what they think is an NFL star in the making with Caleb Williams, it feels like the pieces are finally falling into place. Johnson is one of the more major pieces on the roster.

During the press conference, a reporter asked if being left off that list would drive him more to which he was cut off by Johnson who responded “100% it’s disrespectful.” profusely explaining that he knows that NFL wide receivers know he’s one of the best in the game and hardest to line up against. The 25-year-old Utah product seems eager to prove he’s one of the best in the game, and the Chicago Bears organization and its fan base should be expecting a phenomenal season like the last. Or perhaps even better.

Johnson is also going to use this as motivation for the upcoming season as he hopes to lead Chicago’s defense to a top 5 ranking and potentially being the top unit overall.

“It’s disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can’t say that I’m not one of best players that they play against,” Johnson said. “So I mean, whatever it is, it happened. Doing it wouldn’t have moved me to where I’m complacent, but just to see it — ain’t no way there are 100 guys who are better.

“Ain’t no way. Especially guys who didn’t play, who were hurt, played half — ain’t no f—ing way. Excuse my language. Ain’t no way. Ain’t no way.”

It might be better for Johnson to play with a chip on his shoulder like he’s done in the past as it has usually led to good results for Johnson and the Bears defense.

