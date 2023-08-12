One of the biggest early surprises was starting defensive end Trevis Gipson showing up at the bottom of the first depth chart released for the 2023 season.

Trevis Gipson was a starting defensive end for the Chicago Bears last year where the Bears had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL. Gipson however was also fourth in the NFL for the number of times he faced a double team.

Gipson was highly disruptive in his preseason debut racking up nearly double-digit pressures three QB hits and then finally notching one of the eight sacks the Bears front four notched today. Trevis Gipson lived in the Titans back field today playing with a major chip on his shoulder. Trevis Gipson showed a non-stop motor in pursuit and was overall violent with his pass rush today.

It’s hard not to imagine Gipson not winding up as the week one starter with his effort today. If he stacks two strong games together he will become an integral part of the Bears pass rush this year. After last year’s disappointing season it’s a strong start to the preseason for the Bears front four.

Although it is only a preseason game it was a big positive to see the level of motivation this unit played with today with Gipson leading the way.

