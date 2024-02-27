Chicago Bears: Important 2024 offseason decision suddenly seems completely different

While the overwhelming sentiment on the “Keep Justin Fields” or “Trade Justin Fields” debate is that the Chicago Bears would trade the starting quarterback, it suddenly seems things change overnight and that the team will keep him instead.

It seems that each day there is something new that turns the Chicago Bears‘ decision on their quarterback on its head. For weeks now, the majority of media reporting indicated that general manager Ryan Poles would decide to trade starting quarterback Justin Fields and use the number one pick in the draft.

With Fields unfollowing the team on his Instagram account, it seemed that it was just a matter of time before the decision to trade Fields was all but made. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said that the decision wasn’t between Fields and the presumed number one pick, Caleb Williams. He felt the decision was between Williams and another quarterback prospect like Jayden Daniels, for example. Additionally, 89 percent of the mock drafts released now have the Chicago Bears picking a quarterback with the first pick.

With Poles keeping mum, the debate continues to grow in intensity. Every move, including Fields’ Instagram move, evokes a week’s worth of scrutiny.

Suddenly, however, it seems the situation took a 180-degree turn. NFL sportswriter and creator of the Monday Morning Quarterback, Peter King, dropped a Chicago Bears bombshell right after he announced his retirement. He said that the team was planning on keeping Fields and building around him by trading the number one pick.

I suppose the Bears are going to trade the top pick. I know nothing, but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing. What I say: The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend.

King prefaced his remark by saying he did not have any inside information, but an insider like him would not put out this information if he did not know something.

King opens the door for others

Once King made that announcement, it seemed that the floodgates opened. Other NFL reporters, many of whom claimed the opposite, now write that the top pick is for sale. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has been all over the place, even throwing out the idea that the Chicago Bears entertained the idea of keeping both Fields and the pick, tweeted that the team was “leaning toward” moving the pick.

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

While media people now seem to change their minds and report that Fields could stay, one could argue that it was Poles’ plan all along. He has said since he became Chicago Bears general manager that he wants to build mainly through the draft. Trading the top overall pick helps him do that.

We saw with the trade of last year’s pick that Poles can bring in a haul. The effects of that trade will be felt for years. He picked up offensive lineman Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson with two of the picks. He also received the current number one pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore. And do not forget that he will also have an extra second-round pick in 2025.

The thought is that Poles could receive even more. Imagine how much stronger Poles can make the roster with all those picks. He might not even need to use those picks. With the all of the picks he could acquire, he could move them for veterans. Year 3 and beyond could bring back the Monsters of the Midway and a lot of winning Chicago Bears football.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE