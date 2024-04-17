While the Chicago Bears focused their attention on offense this offseason, there are important needs on defense too. Here are five defensive tackles who can fill one of those needs.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just 8 days away now. Chicago Bears fans eagerly await what moves General Manager Ryan Poles has up his sleeves. He has already been busy this offseason overhauling the offense through free agency and trades.

Now it is almost time to see what Poles does in the draft. The worst-kept secret is what he will do with the number one overall pick. It appears that he will select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. That is why he overhauled an offense that consistently ranks at or near the bottom of nearly every category.

What Poles does in the rest of the draft is in question. He may continue to make adjustments to the offense. There are elite wide receivers and offensive linemen available at the ninth overall pick, where the Chicago Bears have another selection. With only four picks in the entire draft, though, he could decide to trade down and acquire more picks.

However, the Chicago Bears also have needs on defense. They need an edge rusher to help protect Montez Sweat, who signed a four-year, $98 million extension shortly after a trade brought him to Chicago last season.

The Chicago Bears also need an interior defensive linemen. Last year’s starter, Justin Jones, departed to the Arizona Cardinals via free agency. The team feels comfortable with the development of last year’s second-round pick, Gervon Dexter. He was an integral part of the Chicago Bears’ quick rise, especially against the run.

Now Dexter looks to be the starter. With Jones gone and Dexter replacing him, the Chicago Bears need a backup defensive tackle. Here are five prospects to target who can help fill that important need.

