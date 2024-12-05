A veteran Chicago Bears defender was NOT happy after a loss to a division rival

Shortly after the Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus, the story on Jaylon Johnson lashing out on the head coach in the locker room surfaced. And now, we have another player who reportedly lashed out on Eberflus the week before.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker lashed out on Eberflus following the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Walker told Patrick Finley that he was upset with certain playcalls from the overtime loss:

“It was just like, certain plays called,” he said. “I just feel like that, to where you gotta let your players play, you know?” Walker didn’t name the specific plays with which he took issue. But players had been frustrated by at least one play, a source said: When the Vikings converted a third-and-10 pass in overtime to a wide-open Jordan Addison for 13 yards after Eberflus had taken a timeout to set the defense. “I was pissed,” Walker said. “To lose that many close games, we have to dial up and be more detailed.” Walker said he wasn’t surprised that the Chicago Bears fired their coach after he held on to the team’s last timeout as the clock expired in a 23-20 loss to the Lions. Johnson was critical of his coach as he tried to speak to the team in the locker room. “We just knew some changes were going to be made,” Walker said.

This is something we hadn’t heard from around Halas Hall and it only continues to add to the anger that veteran players felt regarding the decision Eberflus made weekly.

DeMarcus Walker is already praising new Chicago Bears interim coach Thomas Brown



When turning the page and focusing on San Francisco, the veteran defender is fully behind Thomas Brow and already has nothing but good things to say about the offensive-minded coach, and knows he can lead this team to success down the stretch.

“Ever since he’s been calling the plays, he brought a different delivery to it, and we got his back,” Walker said at his media availability yesterday.

Defensive Coordinator Eric Washington will take over the play-calling duties for Eberflus, as the coaching staff has seen quite a few changes throughout this campaign.

The 49ers are banged up with injuries on both sides of the ball right now, which gives the Chicago Bears a chance to snap their six-game losing streak. With five games left on the season, the 49ers are one of two NFC West opponents Chicago is set to square off against.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE