Chicago Bears’ Dennis Allen explains surprise defensive draft pick

The Chicago Bears exited the 2025 NFL Draft with three defensive players. All of them were handpicked by new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and will play a crucial role in shaping the Bears’ new-look defense.

First came defensive lineman Shemar Turner at No. 62. While he is listed as a defensive tackle, Turner played all over the line at Texas A&M. He should fill a similarly versatile role in Chicago. Last came cornerback Zah Frazier at pick No. 169. A late bloomer, Frazier led the American Athletic Conference with six interceptions in 2024. The Bears are hoping he further develops into a ballhawk in the NFL.

But sandwiched between them was linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, at No. 132. He was an NFL Draft unknown, as he wasn’t invited to the combine nor was he on many analyst’s big boards. Following the draft, Hyppolite’s selection has been the Bears pick to get the most flack.

However, Allen had a plan. He doesn’t need Mel Kiper Jr. to tell him who fits his defense. The defensive coordinator clearly likes what Hyppolite has to offer and thinks he will be a perfect fit in Chicago’s linebacker room, via team reporter Larry Mayer.

“It was a great ’30’ visit,” Allen said. “He’s mature, he’s self-aware about who he is as a football player. We went into the draft saying we have to try to increase our athleticism and speed, and he certainly does that at the linebacker position.”

“You spend some time with these guys and you kind of get a feel for what their personality is going to be like,” Allen said. “He’s got a serious personality and he’s kind of got a pro’s mentality already, and that’s a good starting point.”

What Dennis Allen saw in Ruben Hyppolite II

Looking purely at stats, Hyppolite looks like a shocking selection. Over his five years at Maryland, the linebacker racked up 236 tackles, six passes defended, three sacks and an interception. However, Allen saw a player on the rise with unteachable traits.

During his senior season, Hyppolite tied his career-best with 66 tackles and two passes defended while setting new career-highs in tackles for a loss with seven. Furthermore, his lone pick came in 2024. But truly what attracted Allen and the Bears to Hyppolite was his Pro Day.

The linebacker ran an unheard of 4.39 40-yard dash. Allen couldn’t resist having that type of speed at the position. As the Bears mold Hyppolite into an NFL linebacker, they at least know they’re starting off with an elite athlete.

Allen went on to speak about the type of person Hyppolite is. While it’s a side of the draft the media doesn’t often seen, it plays a crucial role in franchise’s decisions. The linebacker having a “professional” approach throughout the entire process, accompanied by his meeting at Halas Hall, helped fully convince Allen that Hyppolite was the right fit.

Still, the linebacker will need to prove himself. Until Hyppolite can show the Bears and the NFL world at large what he can do, he will be lauded as a questionable draft pick. But if he is able to use his speed to play sideline-to-sideline and become a menace on defense, then Chicago will have found a diamond in the rough.

As he looks to make a difference on the Bears, Hyppolite at least knows he has a major supporter in Allen.

