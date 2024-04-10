Chicago Bears: Moore, Kmet, excited about new additions to the offense

The two best players on the Chicago Bears offense in 2023, wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet are excited about the new additions made to the offense.

When talking about the Chicago Bears, we all have the same frustration — the offense is constantly stuck at or near the bottom of the rankings. We’ve seen the offense ruin some great defensive efforts. Without an effective offense, we saw how the team struggled to win games.

General Manager Ryan Poles is on a mission to change all of that. He traded quarterback Justin Fields and is on the verge of using the number one pick of the NFL Draft on USC quarterback Caleb Williams in about two weeks. He understands the horrible history the Chicago Bears have with quarterbacks and offense.

With a new quarterback (again) in place, Poles wants to change that narrative. Williams will be linked with him so he wants to make sure the kid succeeds. Poles and Williams will look for a job on another team if he doesn’t.

Just days after the end of the season, Poles was hard at work overhauling the offense. He fired nearly everyone on the offensive coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He did not like how Getsy and his staff failed to utilize their players’ abilities and adjust the system to them.

Poles brings in new talent to the offense

Poles hired a new staff led by new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron was a part of Pete Carroll’s staff with the Seattle Seahawks. Now he joins Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Once he got the staff in place, Poles set about to find players who would help take the offense to new heights. He knew his quarterback would be Williams so he started to build around him.

Many people looked forward to the start of free agency to see the plan Poles had for the Chicago Bears roster. At that point, the discussion was whether he would stick with Fields and build around him or go with a rookie quarterback. We should have gotten a clue when he made his first addition — running back D’Andre Swift.

The Chicago Bears had one of the top rushing attacks in the league the last two seasons. However, that was done with smoke and mirrors, and a big help from Fields. He led the team in rushing in both seasons, amassing 1,800 yards combined. Seeing Poles take the Pro Bowl running back as his first move was an indication that perhaps Fields’ days in Chicago were over.

Later on, Poles made moves to solidify the offensive line with the acquisitions of Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton. Williams cannot succeed if he has to run for his life or if he doesn’t have proper protection. We saw that happen with Fields.

Now Poles set to give Williams weapons. With Waldron, we will see a lot of two-tight-end sets. Poles went out and acquired a good one in Gerald Everett. With Everett and Cole Kmet, Williams will have two big, athletic targets. That will be especially helpful in the red zone.

Poles was not done yet. He also added six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. He has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for a while. Now he tries to transform the Chicago Bears offense. Pairing him with another one of the top wide receivers in the league, D.J. Moore, gives Williams an embarrassment of riches.

Allen and Moore are superb route runners who are used to making big plays. There will be a lot of pressure on Williams. Having two incredible professional wide receivers will take some of that pressure off him. They will let him know where he needs to drop the pass and they can make up for any bad throws.

Moore and Kmet are happy with the new additions

Last season, Moore and Kmet were the best assets for the offense. Moore had career-highs in receptions (93), yards (1,364), and touchdowns (8). In comparison, the six other wide receivers combined for 62 catches for 762 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kmet also had career-highs in receptions (73) and yards (719). His six touchdowns were one shy of his career high. The other two tight ends combined for 15 catches for 141 yards and 1 touchdown.

With the new additions, will Moore and Kmet be concerned with their play? With the new weapons on offense, their touches and numbers could go down. Are they happy with this happening?

Well, they are just as ecstatic as many Chicago Bears fans are with the new faces on offense. They know they need some help so the offense can hum. With more help, the Chicago Bears can win more games.

Moore is looking forward to playing alongside Allen. He said there would be a friendly race to 1,000 receiving yards. As for the duo, he said it will only give defenses bad options.

It’s a lose-lose for the defense. One dude has done it longer and one is right behind him, still learning the game but understands it.

Kmet is looking forward to a new era of a high-powered Chicago Bears offense.

It looks like we could have a pretty explosive offense coming up here in 2024.

Kmet also had positive words for the addition of Swift. He can take pressure off Williams by not only running the ball but also catching it out of the backfield.

He can really do everything. He’s able to be an explosive back in the pass game and in the run game as well, and is familiar with that outside zone scheme. That should bode really well for us. He should be a good plug-and-play back who frees everyone up. When you’ve got a running back that can come out of the backfield and run choice routes and option routes and all those things, that can be really beneficial to an offense.

Poles set up Williams to succeed. With the additions to the offense, Williams could be in the best position any quarterback drafted number one has ever had. He will have many options to choose from, the running game should be strong, and hopefully, he gets the protection he needs to get the ball out.

Of course, Poles is not finished. He still has the draft to add more weapons/protectors. With Waldron’s approach to offense, the Chicago Bears could be piling up the points and blowing up the scoreboard.

The Chicago Bears are set up to have one of the greatest offensive seasons in franchise history. We could look back and say this was when the offense entered the modern day.

