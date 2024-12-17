DJ Moore is in favor of an offensive-focused head coach running the Chicago Bears

Following the Chicago Bears’ eighth consecutive loss on Monday night, more and more questions need to be answered about what the teams’ future will look like. One thing that needs to be done correctly is the process of hiring the franchise’s next head coach.

With Thomas Brown currently running the show on an interim basis, management at least gets to see what it is like to have an offensive mind as the leader in the locker room. The results have not been there for the Chicago Bears, but it certainly offers a preview as to what things could look like in 2025 if the offseason is handled correctly.

Wide receiver DJ Moore mentioned on 670 The Score that he knows an offensive-minded leader would elevate the potential of that side of the ball, but one goal needs to remain at the forefront in the hiring process.

“An offensive-minded coach would take it to the next level but whoever comes in there has just gotta lead the men in the locker room,” Moore said.

That “leader of men” mentality is one the Chicago Bears have been seeking for years it seems. As previously reported, four names have caught the organization’s eye early in the process. The candidate who fits that leading narrative is Mike Vrabel. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, Vrabel is a defensive guy, so he doesn’t fit both key features in what they need in a coach.

The other defensive mind on the franchise’s radar is Brian Flores, who kept the Chicago Bears offense at bay last night. The current defensive coordinator of the Vikings brings previous head coaching experience to the table, just like Vrabel.

Who fits the description of an offensive-minded head coach that the Chicago Bears could hire?

As the days go by, Ben Johnson continues to look like the right guy for the job in Chicago. A report came out yesterday that Johnson has an interest in the Chicago Bears coaching vacancy. This is good news for the franchise, they just have to be willing to wait it out until Johnson’s season in Detroit comes to a close.

The only other option on the market that could rival Johnson is Joe Brady. The Bills offensive coordinator has the team in a position to make a run at the Super Bowl, all on the coattails of the potential league MVP in Josh Allen. While he would not be the Chicago Bears’ first choice, Brady is definitely a guy they will need to consider if things do not work out in their efforts to hire Johnson.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE