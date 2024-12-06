Two important weapons in the Chicago Bears offense showing good signs to play on Sunday

After not practicing on Thursday, DJ Moore and D’Andre Swift were full participants on Friday. Both players have been dealing with quad issues throughout the week, but appear to be good to go for Sunday’s game in San Francisco.

Moore’s quad flared up mid-game on Thanksgiving against the Lions, but said personally how strongly he feels about his ability to be active in a couple of days.

DJ Moore is optimistic that he'll play vs. San Francisco despite being listed as questionable. He injured his quad running a wheel route early vs. Detroit and played through it. Moore: "I play through everything." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 6, 2024

Chicago Bears have a chance to go off with San Francisco not at full strength

The 49ers’ injury report today had some DNPs that were quite noticeable, with the biggest one coming from the defensive side of the ball. Nick Bosa did not practice for the second straight day and is on track to miss Sunday afternoon’s battle. This would create plenty of opportunities for the Bears’ weapons to get open at a higher clip with Caleb Williams hopefully having more time to operate in the pocket.

Two pieces from the offense that joined Bosa on the sidelines at practice today were star tackle Trent Williams, and running back Jordan Mason. This is something to note for the Bears defense, who will directed by Eric Washington for the first time following the firing of Matt Eberflus.

Other Chicago Bears’ key running back will miss Sunday’s game

The worst news from the Injury report today was the status of Roschon Johnson. The former Texas Longhorn was knocked out of last weeks’ game with a concussion, and will not suit up on Sunday. Travis Homer should pick up a bulk of Johnson’s carries in his absence, with practice squad running backs Darrynton Evans and Demetric Felton competing to dress as the third back.

A New Era of Chicago Bears Football is ready to roll

The positive news from Moore and Swift coming out of Friday’s practice is exactly what Interim Head Coach Thomas Brown needed to hear. With a tough coaching battle against Kyle Shannahan looming, the offensive play caller leading the charge needs his troops at full health.

Bosa or not, San Francisco will make this Bears offense earn everything on Sunday as the group looks to snap a six-game losing streak.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE