The Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft pick is in and to no one’s surprise it was a very safe pick.

The Chicago Bears traded down from the first overall spot to the ninth overall spot and then traded down to the 10th overall spot for a 2024 fourth-round pick and passed on Jalen Carter drafted one of the players they were coveting all along offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Bears fans, you guys got one of 'my guys' in this class with Darnell Wright to play RT. Details on his game: https://t.co/0yGUufrySF 10 plays that encapsulate how he wins: pic.twitter.com/83VUMkw15V — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 28, 2023

The selection of Wright fills an immediate need for the Bears at offensive tackle The Bears were among the worst teams in the NFL in pass protection.

Darnell Wright was discussed as being the offensive tackle the Bears coveted the most and they got their man despite having a top-5 talent fall to them.

