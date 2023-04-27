Trending
Bears

With the 10th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears select Darnell Wright

Daniel SoleskyBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears Darnell Wright
DarnellWright

The Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft pick is in and to no one’s surprise it was a very safe pick.

The Chicago Bears traded down from the first overall spot to the ninth overall spot and then traded down to the 10th overall spot for a 2024 fourth-round pick and passed on Jalen Carter drafted one of the players they were coveting all along offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

The selection of Wright fills an immediate need for the Bears at offensive tackle The Bears were among the worst teams in the NFL in pass protection.

Darnell Wright was discussed as being the offensive tackle the Bears coveted the most and they got their man despite having a top-5 talent fall to them.

 

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

I've written about the Chicago Bears for Bear Report magazine, and have been a featured columnist on Bleacher Report. I'll go toe to toe talking Bears with anyone.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply