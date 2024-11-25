Chicago Bears get great 2025 draft news before Week 13

The Chicago Bears suffered their fifth defeat in a row on during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The 30-27 loss at Soldier Field dropped the Bears to 4-7 on the season.

Chicago, which went into its bye 4-2 in Week 7, is now four games back from the Green Bay Packers for third place in the NFC North. With six games remaining, the Bears have the 12th-best NFC seed.

No playoffs this season.

The Bears will have an opportunity to take advantage of a principle the league tries to live by but Chicago hasn’t found in the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus: Parity.

As the losses pile up, the Bears’ draft position gets better and better. The Bears had the league’s worst record in 2022, which they turned into D.J. Moore and several draft picks, including eventually quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears’ 7-10 record in 2023 had the Bears draft at No. 9 in April.

The Chicago Bears are headed toward a Top 10 pick in 2025

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Bears would pick at No. 12 if the 2025 draft were held this week. Chicago is in a four-way tie with the Saints, Bengals, and Cowboys for the ninth-worst record in the league.

Updated top-12 NFL Draft order: 1. Jaguars (2-9)

2. Giants (2-9)

3. Raiders (2-9)

4. Patriots (3-9)

5. Panthers (3-8)

6. Titans (3-8)

7. Jets (3-8)

8. Browns (3-8)

9. Saints (4-7)

10. Bengals (4-7)

11. Cowboys (4-7)

12. Bears (4-7) — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 25, 2024

Should Ryan Poles make that draft pick?

Fortunately, the Bears have more opportunities to lose games and improve their draft seeding in the coming weeks. Chicago has two games to play against the Detroit Lions (one game will be on Thursday), another contest against the Vikings at Minnesota, a date with the Packers in Green Bay, a West Coast trip to play the San Francisco 49ers, and a home matchup with a Seattle Seahawks team currently tied for first place in the NFC West.

The Bears’ ownership should pause as they head toward receiving a Top 10 pick for the third time in three years. Should Poles be allowed to make the next draft pick after putting Chicago in a position to have three Top 10 picks in a row because his roster and coach can’t win?

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE