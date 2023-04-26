A major rumor abounds about the Chicago Bears drafting one of the best players available in the NFL Draft regardless of position, an elite player who might change the dynamic of the team if he’s selected.

The Chicago Bears have a need at offensive tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end. They don’t have a starting right tackle as it currently stands and the players they return at defensive end don’t project to be even average pass rushers. So most of the major mock drafts have the Chicago Bears grabbing an OT, DT or DE.

But then a rumor popped up online today about the Chicago Bears drafting one of the most dynamic players in this year’s draft.

Will @bearsreddit break some more news this year?https://t.co/ZmDDwZ2rwt — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 26, 2023

Running back Bijan Robinson is linked to the Chicago Bears at the ninth overall pick in the NFL Draft and it might not be the craziest selection if it happens. Robinson is a generational talent at the running back position and there are arguably only two other players who grade out as high regardless of position in the 2023 NFL Draft. If you were going to grade players strictly on their ability to be great players with the highest possible floor, Robinson Jalen Carter Peter Skoronski and Will Anderson Jr would fill out that short list of players.

The rumor doesn’t come from the most credible source, the I have a friend whose dad says the Bears will isn’t exactly Adam Schefter breaking news or reporting on rumors but stranger things have happened before the on internet.

Honestly, it wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen to the Chicago Bears because you want to absolutely build your team around players that will be here for the long term. You can’t constantly gamble on and project players who you hope will develop into great NFL players, that’s a guessing game the Chicago Bears can’t afford to go down. You can do that when your team is more established and competitive. The Chicago Bears aren’t anywhere near that level yet so drafting Robinson would make a ton of sense because he’s one of the least risky players available.

