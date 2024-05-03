New look Chicago Bears could be tested early and often under the bright lights of prime time

The Chicago Bears‘ opponents for 2024 have already been confirmed. The dates and sequence of those games have yet to be determined.

The 2024 season has the most anticipation of any Bears season in recent memory. And apparently, Bears fans are not the only ones excited.

According to Bears beat reporter for Chicago Tribune Dan Wiederer, the Chicago Bears could get major prime-time TV time this season:

“The Bears should learn the sequence of games next week…. With the addition of Williams plus a much-improved supporting cast, it would not be surprising if the Bears are a major prime-time draw with at least five night games.”

How the NFL took notes on the Chicago Blackhawks

The NFL needs no assistance with television viewership numbers. The NFL is the most profitable sports league on the planet. This doesn’t mean they don’t want to get better.

This fall, the sports world saw what a superstar in Chicago can do. Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard’s debut versus the Pittsburgh Penguins was the most watched regular season NHL game of all time, excluding the annual NHL Winter Classic.

The Connor Bedard effect is real. The Blackhawks had consistently strong attendance numbers in the 2023-2024 season. Despite the team being the second worst team in the NHL, from a record perspective. Bedard’s success and rapidly growing popularity around the league was noted. The NHL has granted the Blackhawks the right to host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field.

The NHL marquee outdoor game is a big event, one Chicago has not hosted since 2009.

All the hype surrounding Connor Bedard is similar to the hype around the Chicago Bears. Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze and a reworked offense has Bears fans squirming in anticipation, waiting for the season to start.

The NFL wants to cash in on this anticipation. The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL’s oldest and most iconic franchises. Putting the Bears in prime time will allow all of the United States to get a good look at this new Bears team.

The NFL wants to put it’s most exciting teams and players on the big stage. This is why the report is saying the Bears could be in up to five prime time games in 2024. Caleb Williams is one of the most hyped up quarterback prospects in recent memory. People from around the country will tune in to see him.

The Bears had a fantastic draft too, an average football fan might tune in to the Bears on Monday Night Football to see if the draft is paying off.

The NFL is expecting big things from this new look Chicago Bears team. Prime time games are typically more intense than an average afternoon game. The whole country is watching, the bright flood lights, and waiting all day to play. Those are some of the things that make a night game different and more difficult.

If the Bears do get multiple prime time games, it will be known quickly what this team is made of.

