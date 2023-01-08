The Chicago Bears finished with the most losses in franchise history and the only way to celebrate that is to celebrate clinching the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears fans were gathered around the TV in Soldier Field watching the Texans square off against the Colts. The reaction to the Texans winning the game and thus gifting the Chicago Bears the number one overall pick was palpable.

Soldier Field the moment the Bears got the #1 pick lol pic.twitter.com/wdMhgunZS3 — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) January 8, 2023

Bears fans didn’t have much to cheer for this season as the team was in full tear-down mode and they hoped to see growth in Justin Fields. They saw a little bit of growth from Fields, enough to hopefully put them in a position to build around him for the future.

But Bears fans were cheering like they just won a big playoff game even if it was the Houston Texans doing the winning. It’s a bit of a consolidation to win by losing, but the Bears have to start somewhere, hopefully they can start by getting a bunch of first-round picks for the number one overall pick.

