Five Chicago Bears players who need to make the most of the preseason

The NFL preseason is officially underway. The Chicago Bears and the rest of the league spend this time ironing out the kinks and question marks for the season ahead. starting caliber players are largely sidelined during this time. That doesn’t mean there is no reason to watch. The preseason allows players with something to prove themselves to do just that.

This article will cover five Chicago Bears players who are worth watching in the preseason.

Austin Booker, DE, fifth-round pick

Bears GM Ryan Poles made a surprising move in the 2024 NFL draft. He traded back into the draft to select Kansas edge rusher, Austin Booker.

Booker is a project, but he has elite physical traits. The 21-year-old stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs in at 245 pounds. Booker has incredible potential as an edge rusher. He has most of the fundamentals down, he just needs to fine tune them.

Booker has also already began to show fans why they should be excited for him. During the Hall of Fame game, Booker routinely dominated the offensive linemen he was lined up against. Power moves, speed and finesse were all on display during the Bears 21-17 win over the Texans on August,1.

As a project, Booker has areas that need improvement. One of those areas, according to Pro Football Network, is hand strength. Increased hand strength to help him finish off rush moves would vastly improve his impact on the field.

If you want a more in-depth breakdown of Austin Booker’s film from the Hall of Fame game, click on the video embedded below.

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, third-round pick

Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie, is a native of Chicagoland. Hailing from Hinsdale, Amegadjie could end up being one of the most important picks Ryan Poles made during the 2024 NFL draft.

Amegadjie has a bit of an injury concern. Amegadjie had surgery last October to repair a partially torn quad suffered during his 2023 season at Yale. Amegadjie was project to go higher in the 2024 NFL draft, but the quad injury likely led to his fall.

The Bears have found an incredibly smart football player in Amegadjie. The little tape he has from college proves that. Amegadjie correctly identifies blitzes, knows when to double team and how to handle stronger or faster opponents.

With some first team reps under his belt, Amegadjie could evolve into an anchor on the offensive line. Which the Bears need desperately.

For an in-depth look at Amegadjie’s game, check out the video embedded below.

Collin Johnson, WR, fifth-round pick (2020)

Collin Johnson is not a rookie. The 26-year-old receiver was not on anybody’s radar heading into the 2024 preseason, he is now. Johnson dropped a open pass early in the Hall of Fame game on August, 1. After that drop, Johnson put on a performance worthy of Sportscenter.

Johnson hauled in three passes for 56 yards (a 18.7 yard average) and two touchdowns.

With a height of 6 feet 6 inches, Johnson is taller than Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze. Collin Johnson is one of the Bears biggest receiving targets. He would add some valuable size to the Bears receiving corps. If he makes the 52-man roster, Johnson could be a solid redzone threat.

It is worth noting that Collin Johnson was largely playing against second and third string defenders. He could look entirely different when matching up against first team players. Towards the end of the preseason, he may get the chance to face some starters. What he does then will be telling of how effective he can be every Sunday.

Roschon Johnson, RB, fourth-round pick (2023)

Roschon Johnson is worth discussing because he could be on the bubble. Johnson split RB one duties with Khalil Herbert in 2023. Herbert missed playing time in 2023, allowing Johnson to get first team reps.

With the signing of D’Andre Swift, all other Bears running backs now need to prove they belong.

Johnson flashed upside as both runner and receiver last season. He could be sitting in the fast lane in the competition, although the remainder of training camp and preseason will serve as the platform for each back to make a case.

Travis Homer is a threat to Roschon Johnson’s roster spot. Homer was previously in Seattle, where he played for new Chicago Bears OC Shane Waldron. Homer’s familiarity with Waldron’s system could help him land a roster spot.

Johnson is younger than Homer and Herbert. This gives Johnson a slight advantage, as younger running backs have less wear and tear on their body. In the modern NFL, a running back is considered easily replaceable. Players like Saquon Barkley have struggled to negotiate contracts, despite his elite numbers.

If Roschon Johnson wants to be a Chicago Bears player this season, he will have to prove himself.

Brett Rypien, QB, undrafted free agent (2019)

Rypien is staking a claim for the QB two position. Caleb Williams is the starting quarterback, but backup QB has been up in the air all offseason. Tyson Bagent was the early favorite to land the job.

Brett Rypien had something to say about that. Rypien had a fantastic performance during the Hall of Fame game. the QB went 11/15 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. that accumulates to an elite 148.9 passer rating.

The backup quarterback role is important, as Bears fans saw last season. The Chicago Bears need a solid QB two just in case something happens to Caleb Williams. An ideal backup QB can start in a pinch and provide consistent production in his limited time.

