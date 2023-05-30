Trending
Chicago Bears make massive game changing announcement Tuesday (+Fans React)

Jordan Sigler
The Chicago Bears are heading into their second week of OTA practices here in the offseason, and the team made an announcement that will be fun for players during their break between OTAs and training camp next month.

The Bears released a statement via their Twitter account Tuesday about a popular video game. According to the team’s Twitter account, the Bears will have a team-themed map in the new Fortnite game.

This isn’t the first time the Bears have been featured in Fortnite. Fortnite’s partnership with the NFL gave fans access to every team’s “outfit” in previous versions of the game. This island code will allow players to play the game on a Chicago “island” with various tributes to the Bears.

Chicago Bears fans react to the announcement on social media

Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to the Bears being featured in Fortnite this year.

