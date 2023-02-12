A Chicago Bears target is currently in talks with his current team ahead of free agency

The Chicago Bears have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming free agency period and have a lot of holes to fill on the roster.

Some of the most important holes to fill will be in the trenches. Chicago has needs all over the offensive line and defensive line going into the 2023 offseason and will address them to the best of their ability.

One player that has been connected to the Bears to fill a need is defensive tackle Daron Payne. The current Washington Commanders standout is seeking a big pay day as a free agent and will be a top target of a few teams if he hits the open market.

And that’s a big ‘IF’.

According to a report ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Commanders are in talks with Payne for a contract extension and that’s not good news for Bears fans. Here is what RotoWorld wrote on the situation:

The Commanders didn’t extend Payne last offseason, letting Payne play out his fifth-year option while drafting DL Phildarian Mathis in the second round. That backfired for Washington, with Payne posting career highs in sacks (11.5) and TFLs (18). Extending Payne at an expected $20 million per year, with DT Jonathan Allen set to count $21 million against the cap, would have Washington at over $40 million for its two starting tackles if they re-sign Payne. Franchising Payne would cost the Commanders $18 million.

In video form with Ron Rivera discussing QBs—why now with Sam Howell after going all-in last year (with some targets now available); more offseason topics. ⁦@ESPNRichmond⁩ https://t.co/bwbMBDX1i5 — John Keim (@john_keim) February 10, 2023

The situation for the Chicago Bears

The Bears will have a lot of money to spend in free agency, which could lure a big name like Payne to come in and play defensive tackle in Chicago. But with this news, the Bears may have to look at other options on the market.

Now, there is a chance that Washington and Payne don’t get a deal done. The Commanders do have other needs including defensive back and could be active in that market as well. Plus, they have a decision to make on Chase Young as well.

The Commanders situation with Payne is certainly something to watch in the coming weeks for the Chicago Bears.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE