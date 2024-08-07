Chicago Bears featured in Hard Knocks series debut

Last night’s much-anticipated debut of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” did not disappoint. There were a number of moments that were noteworthy – from head coach Matt Eberflus’ new hair style, to a rookie offensive lineman’s coming-of-age moment that included some terrible singing and a speedo. However, one moment really stuck out in the series opener. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ college coach, Nick Saban, made a surprise appearance and gave Eberflus some great advice regarding his rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

Matt Eberflus played his college football at the University of Toledo from 1988 to 1991. As a three-year starting linebacker, one of Eberflus’ coaches was the legendary Nick Saban, who was hired as Toledo’s head coach after the 1989 season. This was Saban’s first head coaching job, although it was short-lived. Saban retired after just one season in order to take the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator job. His presence had it’s impact on Eberflus, however.

Nick Saban makes surprise appearance on Hard Knocks

In Hard Knocks’ first episode, Eberflus is seen introducing Saban to the players as “my coach,” as Saban acknowledged that Eberflus was his heavy-hitting linebacker at Toledo. It’s obvious that the two have maintained a close relationship after their year together at Toledo. When Saban was talking one-on-one with Eberflus, he offered some key insight as to what causes young NFL quarterbacks to fail so often.

“Here’s my theory on why NFL quarterbacks fail at such a dramatic rate: To me, expectations are a killer. This kid you got, this kid’s got so much media, so much hype, so much expectation on doing well. And he has to develop so quickly to meet the expectations that everybody has for him. It’s almost impossible.”

Saban is absolutely correct. The expectations surrounding Caleb Williams are higher than anything we’ve seen here in Chicago for a rookie quarterback. Justin Fields had expectations, but this feels different, this is on another level. Saban continued:

“The expectations are a killer, but yet, to use your word, development is the key for him. Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions when he was a rookie. It’s the most in the history of football. But it didn’t affect him. It’s like the scoreboard. The scoreboard doesn’t mean anything until the game is over.”

Saban offered Eberflus some encouragement here. Even though high expectations for rookie quarterbacks can be the thing that breaks many of them, they can also use failure as a stepping stone to grow. He uses the perfect example in Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Manning’s rookie season was disastrous. He led the Colts to an abysmal 3-13 record in 1998 while completing just 56.7 percent of his passes and throwing 28 interceptions. However, the very next year Manning made the Pro Bowl and led the Colts to a 13-3 season. He would go on to be a 14-time Pro Bowler with 539 career touchdown passes and almost 72,000 career passing yards. Throw in two Super Bowl victories and you can see why early failure doesn’t always get the best of young quarterbacks.

When Eberflus asked Saban if he did anything special with the quarterback in his coaching days, Saban provided key advice.

“I always stood behind the quarterback. I always wanted to hear their version of what was happening. I was never negative with him in front of the rest of the team.”

This is great insight by Saban, and a great way to build a young quarterback’s confidence. Any criticism happened privately, so as not to diminish the team’s trust in the leader of the offense.

Saban’s overall message to Eberflus focused on growth, even in times of struggle. Caleb Williams will struggle this season at some point in time. How Eberflus and Williams respond to that adversity will determine his success in the future. There is nothing that can be done about expectations from fans, media, or even other players. However, if Williams and Eberflus focus on development at all costs, this could be the beginning of a special bond and a bright future.

