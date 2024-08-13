The Chicago Bears are turning heads and attracting eyes for the first time in years

The first episode of Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears was a smashing success. The episode drew the highest ratings the series has had in the last five years. With episode two airing on Tuesday, the hype surrounding the Bears is the highest it’s been in years.

This just in… Last week’s episode of Hard Knocks with the Chicago Bears was the show’s highest rated premiere night in five years. Episode 2 airs tonight at 9 pm EST. #hardknocks #nflfilms #hbomax@NFLFilms @NFLMedia @ChicagoBears @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 13, 2024

The last five years of Hard Knocks have featured the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, and the (previously) Oakland Raiders.

There is so much excitement surrounding the Bears that they pulled better ratings than the so-called “America’s Team” back in 2021.

Hard Knocks has done a great job of displaying the wide range of personalities the Bears have in the building. It shows the ins and outs of work at Halas Hall. And provides a long-awaited look into the inner workings of one of the NFL’s oldest and most iconic franchises.

Significant moments from the premier

One of the highlights of the Bears premier on Hard Knocks was head coach Matt Eberflus’ discussion with Alabama’s legendary coach, Nick Saban.

Saban and Eberflus sat down and discussed how to make a young quarterback successful. Saban explained that when he was coaching he liked to stand behind his QB during practice.

This way he could see what the quarterback was seeing. Then Saban would ask the quarterback what he saw after a play. this way he can understand where the QB’s head is at. Then the episode cuts to Eberflus doing that exact thing with Caleb Williams.

Learning that Matt Eberflus was coached by and is currently being mentored by Nick Saban was one of the episodes coolest moments. If anyone can help Matt Eberflus evolve into the coach the Bears need, it’s Saban.

Another eye opening moment was D’Andre Swift talking with Caleb Williams on the sideline during practice. Swift was filmed telling the rookie QB:

“You got the keys. Use it, drive.” – D’Andre Swift

This was a common theme thorough the first episode, supporting and encouraging Williams to be the team leader.

The Bears have all the positive energy in the world surrounding them. The sky is the limit for this new group, and only time will tell what they are capable of. One thing is for sure, this is the most talent the Bears have had in a long time. They may not be a Superbowl contender this year, but it will be a fun season if Hard Knocks is any indicator.

