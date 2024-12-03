Chicago Bears head coaching search 2024: Kellen Moore could be the seasoned offensive mind to change the team’s fortune

As the Chicago Bears search for a replacement for fired head coach Matt Eberflus, we profile some of the top candidates for the job. Up next is Kellen Moore.

The Chicago Bears are searching for a replacement for fired head coach Matt Eberflus. After a once-promising season has now been flushed down the toilet, fans are once again left to place their hopes on another offseason. The team may have another top ten pick and will have plenty of salary cap space. With a new coach will it work this time?

There are plenty of candidates who could be good fits. Some consider this job to be one of, if not the, best job available this offseason. The Chicago Bears do not have a bad team. There is a lot of talent on the roster. There just has to be some improvements made on both the offensive and defensive lines. The most important thing is that it appears they have the right quarterback in Caleb Williams.

And, of course, the coaching staff. The Bears have had their problems with the coaching staff. They lost two of them due to off-field problems. They also had to fire two offensive coordinators due to offensive struggles. All that has happened in just over the past calendar year.

Now the team hopes to get it right for the first time in five chances since they fired Lovie Smith in 2012. The fifth time is the charm, right?

In our previous articles we profiled Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Many feel that the Chicago Bears need an offensive minded head coach, however. Enter Kellen Moore.

Kellen Moore Profile

Age: 35

NFL Coaching Experience: Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator 2019-2022; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator 2023; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator 2024

Head coaching experience? No

For those who want an offensive minded head coach who could develop Williams, Moore checks those boxes. He was an NFL quarterback himself. He understands what goes through the quarterback’s mind. Additionally, he has worked with some very good quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

Moore has seen what helped these quarterbacks succeed. He can evaluate Williams and use what he learned from those others and utilize some of those skill sets on Williams.

Moore has, for the most part, succeeded in running offenses. In three of his four season with the Dallas Cowboys, his offenses ranked no lower than sixth in points scored. He did not experience the same success with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. However, that had to do with Herbert being injured for most of the season.

This season Moore’s offense is once again humming. The Philadelphia Eagles rank seventh in points this season. Hurts is having the best season of his career with Moore helping him. It is a big reason why they are 10-2, one game behind the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC.

The Eagles are trying to make their second Super Bowl run in three seasons. They fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs but hope to come out on top. As they continue to play well, Moore will get a lot more attention from teams wanting a head coach.

While Moore does not have head coaching experience he has six seasons with a lot of offensive success under his belt. Additionally, working with some top notch quarterbacks and helping them makes him attractive to teams. With the Chicago Bears job likely to be the most attractive there could be mutual interest between the two.

Hurts is happy to work with Moore. He has high praise for the way he not only executes a good game plan but also his approach to teaching it.

I think for him, he’s brought a unique approach. He’s brought some new visions for us, and I think it’s helped us. I think he’s definitely added a dimension for us, and who he is, and his philosophy of being multiple. I think there’s another dynamic that’s new to him in having a guy back there who’s mobile, can play the game, and stretch the defense in multiple ways. I think it’s a navigation.

While the fans have their favorites to be the next Chicago Bears head coach, having Kellen Moore could be a big get. He could be the most ready candidate to be a head coach. In addition to his experience with quality quarterbacks he has also worked with veteran head coaches who have helped him.

Moore has worked with Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy, Nick Sirianni, and Brandon Staley. They all helped him in how to make decisions Even Staley, who had his troubles as head coach, showed Moore how to think outside the box. Of course, Staley did it too much when he led the Chargers,

Going with Kellen Moore could be a great decision for the Chicago Bears. Adding him and tweaking the trenches on both sides could hasten the return of the Monsters of the Midway.

