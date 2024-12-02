Chicago Bears head coaching search 2024: Jesse Minter connects with those who want a Harbaugh-type coach

Many felt that the Chicago Bears made a huge mistake by not going after Jim Harbaugh last offseason. Jesse Minter is the Harbaugh disciple who could make up for that mistake.

We continue our series profiling possible candidates to replace former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Next up is Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

When Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles fired the entire offensive coaching staff days after the 2023 season ended, many were outraged that Eberflus was not on the chopping block. With all of the struggles both internally (coordinators getting fired for off-field actions, players and coaches not talking to each other) and externally (10-24 record in two seasons), they felt he did nothing to remain there.

Now, with more struggles despite having more talent on the roster, the Chicago Bears were forced to do something the franchise never did — fire the head coach during the season. Eberflus completely lost the locker room so badly that the players publicly criticized him and chased him out of the locker room after his latest blunder on Thanksgiving.

Now the search is on for Eberflus’ replacement. This is an important decision. This team has rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who is showing that he could be a great quarterback despite the team’s struggles. He has had his ups and downs, but it has been mostly up.

Having Williams (as well as the other young players on the roster) develop well is crucial. The Chicago Bears need a head coach who hires a good staff around him who can handle that. They also need to have coaches who can handle the Type-A personalities in the locker room.

One coach many people wanted to replace Eberflus last offseason was Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is a former Chicago Bears quarterback and has had a lot of success as a head coach both in the NFL and in college football. He was coming off winning last year’s College Football’s National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines. .

Apparently, Harbaugh was never a consideration since the Bears decided to stick with Eberflus. That caused a lot of fans to get even more upset. Now add the fiasco that is the 2024 season and the fury is even higher today.

Jesse Minter Profile

Age: 41

NFL Coaching Experience: Baltimore Ravens 2017-2020, Los Angeles Chargers 2024

Head Coach? No

One candidate who could smooth things over is Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter was the defensive coordinator for Harbaugh with the Wolverines. After Harbaugh left Michigan for the Chargers Minter followed.

Minter has plenty of connections with not just Jim but John Harbaugh. He was on the Baltimore Ravens staff with John for four years before joining Jim in Michigan. If there is someone who understands the Harbaugh way and thoroughly understands the Harbaughs’ thinking and philosophy.

The Chargers made an incredible one-season turnaround under Minter. In 2023, their defense ranked 21st in turnovers, 24th in points allowed, and 28th in total yards allowed. In 2024 so far, the Chargers rank 8th in turnovers, 14th in yards allowed, and number one in points allowed.

There are many who prefer to have an offensive minded head coach at the helm, citing Williams’ development. However, what is important is who the new head coach hires. Eberflus did not have very good assistants under him. Eberflus reportedly did not want Kliff Kingsbury, for example, because he felt his job would be threatened.

Minter learned from two head coaches who are strong and great leaders. One thing that was said about what the Chicago Bears wanted is a leader of men. This is what CBS Sports reported:

Multiple sources tell CBS Sports the Bears want to land a “leader of men” type of head coach. Their background on offense or defense won’t matter as much as their leadership abilities with a group of pro athletes in one of the largest media markets in America.

To get a unit to buy into a system and have such a big turnaround is an example of how Jesse Minter can work with his players. Yes, he does not have head coaching experience. However, John Harbaugh had no head coaching experience before he took over the job with the Ravens. Baltimore is pretty happy with him.

This was supposed to be a rebuild year for the Chargers. That rebuild was put on the fast track with the team currently at 8-4, second in the AFC West. They are on track to make the playoffs.

Some might think that it would take a lot for Jesse Minter to leave the Chargers so soon. However, the Chicago Bears job is one that won’t require a lot of rebuild. There is a lot of good talent on the team and having Williams is a huge selling point. Making a few adjustments and having a competent coaching staff may be all that is required.

Minter would have to explain what his plans for the offensive coaching staff are. Each cycle has impressive and young head coaching candidates. Minter appears to be at the top of the list for this year’s cycle.

