Joe Brady Profile

Age: 35

Coaching Experience: Carolina Panthers OC 2020-2021; Buffalo Bills OC 2023-2024

NFL Head Coaching Experience? No

After experiencing a lot of success with Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, The Buffalo Bills’ offense, along with quarterback Josh Allen, struggled with Ken Dorsey. They fired Dorsey after a 5-5 start and gave the job to Joe Brady. Under Brady, the offense averaged 27 points and 380.7 yards of total offense per game.

The Bills, who were out of playoff contention, won their final five games and six of seven games (the only loss was to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime) to not only get into the playoffs but to make it as NFC East Division champs. They even won their first round game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, in the Divisional Round.

This season, the Bills have a 10-2 record and are the second seed in the AFC. They just clinched the AFC East Division title again. The offense ranks 10th in total yards with 347.5 yards per game and sixth in points scored, averaging 29.6 points per game. Additionally, they rank second in turnovers committed. Allen is in the conversation for NFL MVP. The Bills are now 16-3 with Brady in charge of the offense.

Brady’s tenure in Carolina was a struggle, but isn’t that the case with anyone involved with that franchise? Before that, he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the amazing 2019 College Football Championship team, the LSU Tigers. That team broke multiple offensive records on their way to the title.

So Brady has had a wildly successful offensive system and has worked closely with Allen Joe Burrow, two of the top quarterbacks in the league. He can pass his experience in working with them to the Chicago Bears’ potential star quarterback, Caleb Williams.

With Williams’ development being the biggest priority for the Chicago Bears it is imperative that they have someone who can work with him and get the best out of him. That is something that the team has sorely missed having. They have had three quarterbacks drafted in the top 11 since 2018: Mitchell Trubisky (number two overall 2018), Justin Fields (number eleven overall 2021), and Williams (number one overall 2024). Trubisky and Fields were not developed well and are now backups.

The Chicago Bears do not want Williams to be the latest failure.

One of the best aspects of Brady’s abilities is how well he can adapt on the fly. This is something the Chicago Bears have lacked. We see that they either make no adjustments or make adjustments too late.

Brady is able to diagnose something and change his game plan. In Week 13, the Bills played the San Francisco 49ers in the snow. Brady had Allen play from the shotgun for the first six plays. He saw that did not work (they gained just 12 yards) so instead of trying to make it work he had Allen go under center.

Allen was under center in 38 of their final 50 snaps. The end result was 35 points and 372 yards of offense in the blowout win.

Brady is not averse to make changes if those changes help Allen. He makes Allen’s job so much easier by utilizing his skill set and putting him in a position to succeed. Again, this is something that has not happened with the Chicago Bears coaching staff.

We have seen some of it from interim OC and now interim head coach Thomas Brown and it has worked wonders for Williams so far.

Brady will become a hot commodity this offseason. CBS Sports already lists him as the second-ranked candidate to take over the Chicago Bears head coaching job. This is what they said:

The 35-year-old Brady rose to prominence after serving as LSU’s passing game coordinator during the school’s undefeated, championship-winning 2019 season. Brady then served as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator for two years before becoming the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator this season… Brady has had a successful partnership so far with Josh Allen, who is enjoying an MVP-caliber season.

Joe Brady checks the boxes that the Chicago Bears want in a head coach. He has shown to be a great leader who puts his players in a position to succeed. Additionally, he has an innovated mind and is not stuck on one way of getting the job done. He has no problem making adjustments to ensure a victory.

