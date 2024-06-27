Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #14 Darnell Wright

Our countdown of the 25 most important Chicago Bears continues. At number 14, it is offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

We continue to count down the 25 most important Chicago Bears players. At number 14, it is offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright was the Bears’ tenth-overall pick in last year’s draft. He was the best offensive lineman in that rookie class. He hopes to build on that to have an even better sophomore campaign.

We have seen the Chicago Bears offensive line deal with underperformance and injury for far too long. We saw more of the same last season. However, Wright was the exception. He was the only starting offensive lineman who played every game. In fact, he played every offensive snap in 2023.

That’s not to say that Wright did not have his own injury to deal with. He was dealing with a painful left shoulder injury before the Chicago Bears’ Week 7 game against the Los Vegas Raiders. However, the offensive line was in tatters with injuries galore. He toughed it out and played.

Wright had to go up against Maxx Crosby, one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Crosby is a tough assignment for a healthy lineman, let alone one with just one healthy arm. Wright handled Crosby, though, and the Bears won the game. It was an example of Wright’s guts and determination.

Wright made the All-Rookie Team. Pro Football Focus ranked him 36th in run blocking. That was out of 81 players. His 66.0 grade was the highest among rookies. He looks to improve on that number in 2024. He measures in at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, and is very athletic. He has great lateral movement.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks came out with his All-Breakout List for 2024. He has Wright on that list.

The Bears’ hopes of making the playoffs in Caleb Williams’ debut season hinge on the performance of an offensive line anchored by this rugged right tackle with a nasty disposition. As a rookie in 2023, Wright delivered a series of eye-opening performances. With the spotlight on Williams and Co. in 2024, Wright should catch even more attention. He’s a bully on the edge with long arms and quick feet, possessing the tools and talent to play at a Pro Bowl level as a sophomore.

If the Chicago Bears are to go to the playoffs as many experts believe, the offensive line needs to play well. General Manager Ryan Poles overhauled the offense. He added talent and depth throughout the unit. All those additions will go for naught, however, if the offensive line does not play well.

Wright should be the foundation of the offensive line. Yes, many people consider Teven Jenkins to be the class of the unit. However, he gets injured way too often to be depended upon. Also, being in the final season of his contract, Jenkins remaining with the Chicago Bears is in question.

Wright looks to improve his pass protection. He had a 61.4 grade last season, which was at the bottom half of the league. Early in the season, the coaches decided to use the tight end to help him out in pass protection. He had trouble recognizing the stunts and twists defenses showed.

As the season progressed, though, the game slowed down for Wright. He had better recognition and used his strength to handle bull rushes. His pass protection ability got better and there was less help needed from the tight ends. Wright will use the experience in Year 1 to have a full season of success in Year 2.

Darnell Wright has the tools to be a Pro Bowl lineman. He has the size strength, and athletic ability to dominate. he is on his way to becoming the cornerstone of the Chicago Bears offensive line for years to come.

Previous rankings: #25: Tory Taylor #24: Velus Jones #23: Jack Sanborn #22: Gerald Everett #21: Kyler Gordon #20: Cairo Santos #19: Kevin Byard #18: Nate Davis #17: Jaquan Brisker #16: Austin Booker #15:Tyrique Stevenson

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE