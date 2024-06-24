Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #17 Jaquan Brisker

Our countdown of the 25 most important Chicago Bears players continues. At 17 we have safety Jaquan Brisker.

With about three weeks before the Chicago Bears start training camp we continue our series profiling the 25 most important players for the 2024 season. Next up at number 17 is strong safety Jaquan Brisker. Brisker is in his third season and has shown flashes of how great he can become.

Brisker was the Bears’ second-round pick in 2022. He burst onto the scene in his rookie season looking like a seasoned veteran. He finished the season with 104 tackles (5 for loss), 4 quarterback hits, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. He added 2 passes defended. His sack total amazingly led the team.

In 2023, he had 105 tackles (3 for loss), 3 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. While his sack total went down to just one he increased his passes defended to 9.

Brisker has the combination of quickness, athletic ability, and physicality. He enjoys hitting the ball carrier. It isn’t just hard-hitting, however. Some players hit hard but are so interested in hitting hard that they sacrifice technique. As a result, there may be a lot of missed tackles. Brisker utilizes great technique when he tackles.

Brisker has quickly become a leader for the defense. The other players look at him and he steps up. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson talked about the energy Brisker brings to the defense. Brisker is at a high level of energy all the time and he directs his defensive teammates.

Head coach Matt Eberflus noted Brisker’s leadership. He saw how Brisker grew from Year 1 to Year 2. Now he expects to see more in Year 3.

I just think he took ownership going into a second year that he was gonna elevate his game. And part of elevation of game is the communication side of it. When you play at a high level and you communicate at a high level, people respect you… Leadership is about doing. And he did the job. That’s where I saw him grow the most. And I’m gonna see him grow more this year.

One of the reasons Brisker was able to demonstrate his leadership skills is because free safety Eddie Jackson took him under his wing. Jackson taught Brisker all about not just playing the game but leading. Jackson is gone now but the team signed

Kevin Byard, another consummate professional. The hope is that Byard continues to help Brisker in his development.

The Chicago Bears will count on Brisker to help the defense build on its success of last season. While some of the stats did not show elite production, that was because of an awful start. For most of the season, however, the defense was one of the strongest in the NFL. The hope is that this season will be strong from the start.

Brisker is very competitive. Johnson says he is almost too competitive. However, he said that it is a trait that the other players should have and appreciate. That competitive spirit is what can drive them to win games. Brisker wants to win badly and to be a part of the group that turns things around for the Chicago Bears.

I want to win. I’m a winner. I don’t want to be on the losing side. So just coming in, working hard every single day, that’s what makes me hungry. Especially with these guys, I want to be able to make it to playoffs with them and hoist the trophy. I envision that and I see it.

While Brisker has shown that he is a very good safety, he needs to be more consistent. He is prone to struggles throughout the season. He has given up 10 touchdowns in his two seasons. Additionally, opposing quarterbacks completed 61.7 percent of their passes when targeting him. They also have a 110.6 passer rating.

Hopefully, Jaquan Brisker takes the step forward that Eberflus and the other Chicago Bears coaches expect him to take. If he does, the defense can definitely show its elite status in 2024 and help the team make it to the playoffs.

