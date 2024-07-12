Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #3 Jaylon Johnson

Our countdown of the 25 most important Chicago Bears players in 2024 is in its final three. At number three we have cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

As the Chicago Bears rookies prepare for the start of training camp next week, we here at ChiCitySports.com are winding down our countdown of the 25 most important players for the team in 2024. We are down to the final three. At number three we have cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Jaylon Johnson is the leader of the Chicago Bears’ vaunted secondary. He is part of the young, athletic, and tough cornerbacks that make it tough for quarterbacks to succeed. Johnson was on a mission to show the team and the NFL world that he was one of the elite cornerbacks in the league.

For Johnson, his mission was accomplished. In 2023, he had 36 tackles (one for loss), 10 passes defended, 4 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and a fumble recovery. Quarterbacks completed just 55.2 percent of their passes targeting him. Additionally, they had a minuscule 55.2 passer rating against him. He allowed a career-low 8.7 yards per completion.

It was an amazing season and Johnson was rewarded with a Pro Bowl. Ironically, he helped win the Pro Bowl for the NFC by breaking up a pass against Keenan Allen. The Chicago Bears traded for Allen this offseason, so Johnson and Allen are now teammates.

Johnson was also rewarded with a new contract by Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles. Johnson signed a four-year, $76 million deal, with $51.4 million in guaranteed money. He is now one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Whereas last season he was focused on getting paid, this season he is focused on showing that he is still underpaid.

It is incredible that Johnson almost left the Chicago Bears. He was frustrated with contract negotiations during the season last year. It got so bad that he requested a trade and Poles allowed him to seek a trade with any team that wanted him. Thankfully, though, a deal was not made. As well as he played, cooler head prevailed and Poles brought him back into the fold.

Johnson is the most important defensive back on the roster. He will take on the opponent’s top receiver. Head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Eric Washington will move him around the field to face whoever the top receiver is. There were times earlier in his career when the Chicago Bears coaches would keep him on one side of the field. If the star receiver was on the other end then so be it.

Johnson is also one of the Chicago Bears leaders. He is vocal and says the things that his teammates are thinking but won’t say. Before the draft, when people were speculating about the team’s pursuit of quarterback Caleb Williams, there was some concern about Williams’ feeling of entitlement.

Johnson, who supported last year’s starting quarterback, Justin Fields, spoke up about Williams. He sent a warning to him about what to expect.

You just humble yourself coming into the building. You can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building, especially with guys who have played the game at a high level for consecutive years…What you did in college, the Hollywood, it’s like nah, you gotta prove yourself.

Johnson led the veteran cornerbacks in helping Williams develop quickly. Poles gave Williams an offense on paper that should be a scoring machine. However, everything depends on Williams. He has a plethora of receivers at his disposal, a strong rushing attack, and an improved offensive line.

Johnson is playing Williams tough. He believes in iron sharpening iron. He and his cornerback unit will not take it easy on the rookie. In the OTAs and the veteran minicamp, they jumped Williams’ passes and played like it was the regular season. Williams, for his part, had some tough times. However, he also had some wins against that tough secondary.

Having to try to throw against the likes of Jaylon Johnson will speed up Williams’ development. It is great having someone like him. He makes facing regular cornerbacks easy during games. Johnson is ready to build on last season’s success and stake his claim on an All-Pro selection. He is also ready to bring back the Monsters of the Midway.

