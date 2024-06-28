Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #13 Khalil Herbert

Our series profiling the 25 most important Chicago Bears players in 2024 continues as we reach number 13, running back Khalil Herbert.

Some may question why Herbert is so important. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ first move when the new NFL league year began was to sign another running back, D’Andre Swift. That says that Poles does not have much faith in Herbert, no?

Well, that might not be the case. Having Swift and Herbert together could be the definition of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Both Swift and Herbert have dealt with injuries in their careers. Perhaps having both play well mitigates that problem. If both split snaps they could stay fresh and healthy throughout the season.

Herbert can make big runs. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season. In 2022, that average was an astounding 5.7 yards per carry. Having a 4.0 yards per carry average is good. For his career, he owns a 4.9 yards per carry average. Last season, he got off to a slow start before heating up.

However, Herbert suffered an ankle injury that forced him to sit as he was heating up. It took time for him to recover, even when on the field. He heated up down the stretch of the season, though. He ran for 100+ yards in two of the last three games of 2023.

Herbert is slippery. He has the agility and quickness to shed would-be tacklers. Just when it looks like a defender has him down, he slips away and uses his speed to make a big gain.

One area Herbert needs to improve is his pass-catching. The NFL is a passing league. Even the running backs need to be good at catching passes out of the backfield. In 2023, he had career highs in targets (31), catches (20), and receiving yards (134). Those are not very good numbers, though.

Herbert became the starter last season after David Montgomery bolted Chicago for the Detroit Lions. However, the Bears felt they needed someone else. They signed Swift for three years, making him the starter. Herbert did a great job of backing Montgomery, so perhaps going back to RB2 could be good for him.

Herbert is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He looks to earn a big second deal. What he does this season will go a long way to showing whether a team would take a chance on having him as its every down back. If he has another big season as an RB1-A or RB2, he could earn himself a nice contract to stay in a reserve role.

Herbert will have to contend with Roschon Johnson for the main backup job. Entering training camp, Herbert has that job. However, Johnson still has two more seasons beyond 2024. Additionally, Johnson has shown to be a better pass-catching option and a better blocker.

However, having healthy competition could be good. Herbert will compete for some snaps with the starters and to keep Johnson at bay. That could end up bringing out the best in him.

Herbert could thrive in this new-look Chicago Bears offense. The receivers are much better so that means defenses will send their players back, giving the running backs room to operate. The offensive line looks to be an improved unit as well so the holes could be there for him. Once he hits the hole he can avoid the tackle. He could score a lot more touchdowns than he has so far.

Herbert and Swift could be a good duo in the backfield for the Chicago Bears. They can both provide the home run plays that either finish in the end zone or set up the offense to be in a great position to do so. Both backs could help each other stay fresh and healthy.

That improvement on the ground will help rookie quarterback Caleb Williams lead the offense to heights we haven’t seen from the Chicago Bears.

