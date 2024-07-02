Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #11 Cole Kmet

Our countdown of the 25 most important Chicago Bears players in 2024 continues as we reach number 11, tight end Cole Kmet.

The march to the start of the Chicago Bears training camp continues and so does our countdown of the 25 most important players in 2024. We are now down to number 11. There we have tight end Cole Kmet.

Cole Kmet was the Chicago Bears’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been a starter the moment he stepped foot on the field. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he has good size and length. He is very effective in the passing game. Additionally, he came to Chicago with a weak blocking ability. However, he has worked hard on improving that and is now a good blocker.

Last season, Kmet had 73 catches for 719 yards and 6 touchdowns. The catches and the yards were career-highs. The touchdowns were just one short of a career-high. He has worked hard to become a top-ten tight end in the league. The Chicago Bears rewarded him with a big contract extension before the 2023 season.

One of the criticisms of Kmet was the inability to reach the end zone. He went 28 straight games without a touchdown reception. However, he improved and was able to score. However, in his next 27 games, he has 13 touchdowns.

Kmet is a big part of the passing game. In 2022, he led the team in receiving yards. In 2023, he was second on the team. The same thing happened with touchdown catches. His seven touchdowns in 2022 led the team while his six in 2023 ranked second on the team.

Noe Kmet is ready to have another big season. The Chicago Bears now have one of the best wide receivers room in the league. While some feel that could put a dent in Kmet’s stats, it could be beneficial for him. D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze will attract a lot of attention. That leaves more space to operate for Kmet.

Our countdown of the 25 most important Chicago Bears players in 2024 continues as we reach number 11, tight end Cole Kmet.

The march to the start of the Chicago Bears training camp continues and so does our countdown of the 25 most important players in 2024. We are now down to number 11. There we have tight end Cole Kmet.

Cole Kmet was the Chicago Bears’ second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been a starter the moment he stepped foot on the field. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he has good size and length. He is very effective in the passing game. Additionally, he came to Chicago with a weak blocking ability. However, he has worked hard on improving that and is now a good blocker.

Last season, Kmet had 73 catches for 719 yards and 6 touchdowns. The catches and the yards were career-highs. The touchdowns were just one short of a career-high. He has worked hard to become a top-ten tight end in the league. The Chicago Bears rewarded him with a big contract extension before the 2023 season.

One of the criticisms of Kmet was the inability to reach the end zone. He went 28 straight games without a touchdown reception. However, he improved and was able to score. However, in his next 27 games, he has 13 touchdowns.

Kmet is a big part of the passing game. In 2022, he led the team in receiving yards. In 2023, he was second on the team. The same thing happened with touchdown catches. His seven touchdowns in 2022 led the team while his six in 2023 ranked second on the team.

Kmet is ready to have another big season. The Chicago Bears now have one of the best wide receivers room in the league. While some feel that could put a dent in Kmet’s stats, it could be beneficial for him. D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze will attract a lot of attention. That leaves more space to operate for Kmet.

Love to see this type of play from Cole Kmet, understanding how to win at the NFL level. Uses physicality to create space for the throw off the play action fake and to fight for a few extra yards after the catch. pic.twitter.com/f6i0689B3A — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) June 24, 2024

With the defenses leaving Kmet with a lot of one-on-one matchups, he should be able to take advantage of that. He will be a mismatch for smaller defensive backs covering him. Without help Kmet will be able to bully them and make big catches, That will be crucial in red zone situations, where the Bears have had their struggles.

Kmet is looking forward to the Chicago Bears having a more physical offensive game. He says that is how he wants to play. Now, with the addition of Gerald Everett, it adds to the team’s toughness.

He’s a relentless player in that regard. He’s tough to bring down, and that brings a lot of juice to an offense when guys do that. That’s something that I try to predicate my game on as well is being tough to bring down and being physical with the ball in my hands, and he does that well. He’s also a very explosive athlete.

The Chicago Bears made many changes on offense not only this offseason but also in the last several seasons. Kmet is the only offensive player left since the Bears played in their last playoff game in the 2020 season. Because of that, when he catches his first catch thrown by Caleb Williams he will be the only player to have receptions from the last three first-round quarterbacks of the Chicago Bears (Mitch Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Williams).

It will be interesting to see how Kmet fares in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system. Waldron likes to use the two tight ends set a lot. With the excellent wide receivers and another good tight end in Everett, defenses will have too many choices to make. Someone will be open and Kmet hopes he makes big plays to hurt those defenses.

In 2024, Kmet will once again be a big part of the Chicago Bears’ passing game. He is an integral part of making catches and big plays. Furthermore, he will once again be a key help to the offensive line. He will be alongside the linemen pass and run blocking.

Cole Kmet is a very important player for the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Previous rankings: #25: Tory Taylor #24: Velus Jones #23: Jack Sanborn #22: Gerald Everett #21: Kyler Gordon #20: Cairo Santos #19: Kevin Byard #18: Nate Davis #17: Jaquan Brisker #16: Austin Booker #15:Tyrique Stevenson #14: Darnell Wright #13: Khalil Herbert #12: Tremaine Edmunds

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE