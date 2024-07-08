Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #7 D’Andre Swift

Our countdown of the 25 most important Chicago Bears players is near the end. At the seven spot, we have running back D’Andre Swift.

We are getting very near the start of the Chicago Bears training camp. Once that begins we know that the start of the regular season is just around the corner. As we wait impatiently for camp to begin, we continue our countdown of the 25 most important players for 2024. At the seven spot, we have running back D’Andre Swift.

D’Andre Swift came in as part of the overhaul of the offense that General Manager Ryan Poles made this offseason. This offense now looks like a powerhouse that could put up big numbers this season. It all started with the signing of Swift. Swift was the first free agent signing when the new league year began.

There were a lot of people scratching their heads at this move. The Chicago Bears had the second-ranked rushing attack in the NFL after ranking number one in 2022. However, looking deeper at the situation, it was all smoke and mirrors.

Yes, the Bears’ rushing attack was highly ranked. However, one factor helped that happen: quarterback Justin Fields. Fields led the team in rushing the last two seasons. In fact, Fields rushed for 33 percent of the total Chicago Bears rushing yards over that time.

With the addition of Caleb Williams, Poles had to find someone to help with the running game. Williams is not the runner that Fields is so someone had to step in. Khalil Herbert had the starting job last season but injuries derailed him. Injuries have kept him from breaking out.

D’Onta Foreman had his moments, but he is not one to be the RB1 and take those key snaps. Roschon Johnson had flashes, but he was a rookie last season. That meant Poles needed to pick up a back who could be the clear RB1 but who could share some of the load.

The Chicago Bears could have an interesting running backs room with Swift, Herbert, and Johnson. Swift has also dealt with injuries in his career. However, he had a breakout season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, becoming a Pro Bowl running back. He rushed for 1,049 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Swift and Herbert could be RB1 and RB1A for the Bears. They can complement each other. Playing together they might be able to stay fresh and healthy. Throw in Johnson and the Chicago Bears could have a legitimate shot at leading the league in rushing without the help of their quarterback.

In addition to his good speed, Swift has great vision and patience. He waits for his offensive line to open holes. He sees them forming quickly and hits them. Moreover, he waits for his pulling guard to do his job, then attacks, and off he goes. Not only that, he has anticipation and uses angles to keep the second-level defenders from getting to him. Once he scoots away, it isn’t easy to catch up to him.

Swift was in demand. The Eagles tried to re-sign him before free agency began. However, he was patient and waited for a better deal. The New York Giants were very interested in him as well, but they felt it would be difficult to get him to leave Philadelphia. Poles came in and showed that it could be done.

Swift said that he went to the place he felt the most wanted. The Chicago Bears had a need and they wanted to strike fast before the market dried up. They felt Swift was the best option and made him feel that.

Ultimately, it came down to where I was wanted the most. I feel like this was the best decision for me, best opportunity for me with everything that was out there. I feel like I made the best decision. I’m excited to be here, excited to be a Bear.

When asked what he brought to the Bears, Swift answered decisively.

Playmaking ability, a team-first guy, a guy that wants to win first and foremost. That’s what it’s all about. A guy who is going to come in here and work every single day, the same mentality every single day. Looking forward to winning and getting the most out of me. That’s all.

Swift signed a three-year, $24.5 million deal with $15.3 guaranteed. That solidifies him as the starter. As I said before, though, Herbert has to be the starter as well and he will take a lot of snaps.

What separates Swift from Herbert is his ability to catch passes from the backfield. This offense appears ready to become a pass-happy system. Swift can make plays in the passing game. In his four-year career, he has 195 catches for 1,412 receiving yards and 8 touchdown catches. He averages 7.2 yards per catch.

The Chicago Bears want to give Williams as many targets as possible for him to succeed. He will have arguably the best trio of wide receivers in D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze. Additionally, he has a very strong tight-end unit with Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett. Now he will have Swift, along with Johnson, to help the passing game out of the backfield.

Swift’s running will help Williams in his development. His success running the ball will open opportunities for the rookie quarterback. Teams will have to account for him so they might crowd the line of scrimmage. That leaves the talented receivers with more space to operate. If that happens, this offense will be lethal.

D’Andre Swift will be a big part of this offense. He will hurt defenses with his great running abilities and then turn around and kill them with his pass-catching abilities. Many people questioned this signing but it should turn out to be one of Poles’ best moves of this offseason.

