Chicago Bears 25 Most important players of 2024: #24 Velus Jones

We continue our series profiling the 25 most important Chicago Bears players in 2024. At number 24 we have a controversial pick — wide receiver/kickoff returner Velus Jones Jr.

Jones was controversial the moment general manager Ryan Poles selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Many draft analysts projected him as a fifth-round pick. Poles ranked him higher and chose him with the 71st overall pick.

Jones has incredible speed. In the open field, he can be deadly. Once he breaks free, no one on the field can catch up to him. He has yet to put it all together at the professional level, however. Additionally, after getting redshirted and dealing with the COVID pandemic, he spent six seasons playing at the college level.

route-runner. That was not the case, though. On offense, he is better at running the fly route. Having him go downfield as fast as possible and outrun the defenders could be his best play.

So far in his career with the Chicago Bears, Jones has 11 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He averages 11.5 yards per catch. He has more rushing yards, 154, than receiving yards. That is not a good look for a wide receiver.

Having Jones return punts and kickoffs could utilize his speed. He can see the field well and build up his incredible speed, running away from the coverage. He struggled on punts, however. He just could not field punts well. In his rookie season, he had two fumbles that cost the Chicago Bears games. In a season in which the Bears went 3-11 and lost their final 10 games, those losses were huge.

While Jones struggled with playing on offense and punt return, he did a good job as a kickoff returner. In 2022, he ranked third in average yards per return (27.6 yards per return). In 2023, he ranked second among players with 10 or more returns, averaging 27.2 yards per return.

After using a third-round pick on Velus Jones, many people expected him to be much better than he has been. Some want the Chicago Bears to cut bait with him. While it is true that he should be a better player than what he’s shown, some players progress slower than others.

Additionally, the previous coaching staff struggled to take advantage of the players’ best traits. This season the Chicago Bears have a new offensive coaching staff, led by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. We will see if Jones improves offensively under Waldron.

The NFL instituted a new kickoff rule this season. The purpose of the change is to have more returns and is modeled after the XFL rules.

With the new rule, kickers will kick off from their 35-yard line. However, the other 10 members of the kicking team will line up at the opposing team’s 40-yard line. The return team will have at least nine blockers lined up in the “set-up zone” between the 30 and 35-yard line. At least seven of those players will touch the 35. There would be up to two returners allowed inside the 20.

Only the kicker and two returners would be allowed to move until the ball hits the ground or is touched by a returner inside the 20.

Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air can be returned, or the receiving team can opt for a touchback and possession at the 30. Any kick that reaches the end zone in the air and goes out of bounds or out of the end zone also would result in a touchback at the 30.

If a ball hits a returner or the ground before the end zone and goes into the end zone, a touchback would be at the 20 or the play could be returned. Any kick received in the field of play would have to be returned.

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

The league instituted many changes to the kickoff rule that turned it from an exciting happening to a boring, nothing play. These new rules will increase the number of returns and bring back the excitement. That is good news for Jones. The more he handles kickoffs the higher the chances of him making a big return.

One of the important things that Poles wanted to create when he came to Chicago was to have a complete team. The Chicago Bears have struggled to be good in all three phases of the game. Jones has a chance to make big returns and set up the offense with a short field. Add in a good punter who can flip the field and a kicker who can make important field goals and the special teams can be very special.

